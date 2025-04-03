Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s on-screen mom Dia Mirza calls personal attacks ‘disrespectful’ as she reacts to backlash; ‘I’ve been concerned...’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer rom-com Nadaaniyan was released last month in March on the digital platform. Soon after its release, the lead cast was subjected to harsh criticism and trolling for their performance in the film. Addressing the backlash, Dia Mirza, who played the role of Ibrahim’s mother, expressed her concern about the mental health of the younger generation.

During a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Dia Mirza stated that she has never been in favor of personal attacks. She agreed that everyone has the freedom to express their opinion, but it should not come at the cost of one’s mental health.

In her words, "I have never been in favor of personal attacks and find them extremely disrespectful. Everyone is free to have an opinion, but it shouldn’t be expressed at the cost of somebody’s mental health." She went on to add, "I’ve been concerned, especially for the younger actor, about the harshness of what’s being said. I feel there’s a culture of ‘eat the privileged,’ which is harsh, because people have their own stuff to deal with."

During the conversation, she also shared her views about the idea of success, which has changed over the years. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress admitted that she connected it more to the box office and material gains when she started off her career.

Nonetheless, she has realized over the years that it is more about showing up every moment with preparedness and having an understanding of the medium one is a part of. "It’s about being able to offer your best self to the opportunity," she said.

In an earlier conversation, veteran actor Jugal Hansraj, who played Ibrahim’s father, also called "personal attacks" on social media "silly and petty." While speaking with India Today Digital, he emphasized constructive criticism that could help one to improve themselves.

Nadaaniyan is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharmatics Entertainment and produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. Led by Ibrahim and Khushi, it also featured Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Apoorva Mukhija, and more in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Dia Mirza's next film, Kaafir, will start streaming on Zee 5 from April 4, 2025.

