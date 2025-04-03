Salman Khan’s Suryavanshi co-star Sheeba Akashdeep reveals his then GF coming to watch shoot: ‘We all go through…’

Bollywood actress Sheeba Akashdeep, who has shared screen space with some of the biggest names in the industry, recalled working with Salman Khan in Suryavanshi. She revealed that the superstar’s then-girlfriend would often visit the sets to watch the shoot. Reflecting on the experience, she added that we all go through these phases.

In an interview with SCREEN, Sheeba Akashdeep recalled working with Salman Khan during Suryavanshi, sharing that both of them were just starting their careers. She mentioned that Salman was also filming Maine Pyaar Kiya around the same time, and despite being new to the industry, he was 'nice, kind, and hospitable.'

The actress also shared that since she was not from a film background and was new to the city, the Sikandar actor made her feel at home, inviting her over to meet his family, share meals, and spend time together after shoots. She added that he was a protective and loving co-star.

Sheeba further talked about Salman Khan’s early days in the industry and said, “Salman was like any young boy who was in love. We would be on the set, and his girlfriend would come to watch the shoots, or she would be home when I would go. He was like a normal boy who loves his girlfriend; we all go through these phases.”

Sheeba Akashdeep refrained from delving into the superstar’s breakup, sharing that she respects personal boundaries. She mentioned that while she was always available for a chat, she never pried into his private matters.

She also reflected on her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan, praising him for his 'gentlemanly' nature. She recalled doing multiple shows and world tours with him when he was 'not as huge as he is now.' Calling him kind and well-mannered, she highlighted how he remains one of the most aware and nicest people. Sheeba noted that even today, Shah Rukh goes out of his way to greet people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj. The film is helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It hit the theaters on March 30, 2025.

