Jack Trailer OUT: Siddhu Jonnalagadda becomes a loveable and wacky spy in this comedy caper

Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, is all set for its release on April 10, 2025. Ahead of the big day, the makers have unveiled the trailer, offering a glimpse into its fun and wacky world.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer takes us into a crime-ridden setting where a government agency is on the hunt for terrorists. However, just as they prepare to execute their operation, a mysterious man steps in and gets the job done for them.

Now, the government is on a mission to track down the mysterious man known as Jack, who is running a private agency of his own. The rest of the trailer teases an action-packed caper filled with comedy, making for a thrilling spy adventure.

See the Jack trailer here:

The upcoming film, directed by Bommarillu Baskar, is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, the movie also features Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film’s music is composed by Achu Rajamani, with Vijay K Chakravarthy handling cinematography. Editing is done by Navin Nooli.

At a recent press event for Jack, the main cast and crew discussed the film’s potential as a franchise. According to the makers, if the first installment performs well, sequels titled Jack Pro and Jack Pro Max could be in the works.

As for Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s work front, he was last seen in the lead role in Tillu Square, a romantic crime comedy directed by Mallik Ram. The film served as a sequel to 2022’s DJ Tillu, with Siddhu reprising his role.

Following the events of the first installment, the protagonist finds himself in yet another conundrum with his new love interest. The film also features actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Murali Sharma, and C. V. L. Narasimha Rao, with Neha Shetty making a cameo appearance, reprising her role. The franchise is also set to continue with another sequel titled Tillu Cube.

Meanwhile, Siddhu Jonnalagadda will next be seen in Telusu Kada, a romantic drama written and directed by debutant Neeraja Kona.

