Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin stars in second teaser for Kim Bum Soo's upcoming pre-release The World of You

On the 23rd, Kim Bum Soo unveiled the second teaser video for his pre-release track The World of You, featuring Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin.The singer had performed at Hyun Bin's wedding with Son Ye Jin in 2022. This track will be included in his 9th studio album. Here's a glimpse of the latest teaser.

Hyun Bin featured in Kim Bum Soo’s music video

The released teaser captures Hyun Bin picking up a necklace placed on a table. With a deep and contemplative gaze, he seems lost in thought, vividly recalling someone special. The poignant expression on Hyun Bin's face, combined with the emotional vocals of Kim Bum Soo, intensifies anticipation for the upcoming song. The teaser has sparked curiosity about the music video's storyline, where Hyun Bin takes on the role of the male lead.

This marks the second teaser video unveiled by Kim Bum Soo for his pre-release track 'The World of You.' On January 19, Kim Bum Soo's agency, Young Entertainment, announced, "Kim Bum Soo is scheduled to release the pre-release single 'The World of You' on January 25." Alongside the announcement, they shared the first teaser of the music video featuring Hyun Bin.

In the initial teaser video, Hyun Bin is portrayed walking with intensity, adorned in black, within a room adorned entirely in white. This feature marks Hyun Bin's second collaboration with Kim Bum Soo in a music video, following his participation in the title track Memory from the remake album Again.

More about Kim Bum Soo

Kim Bum Soo's upcoming song, The World of You, slated for release on the 25th at 6 PM KST, serves as a pre-release track from his 9th studio album, expected to drop in February. Notably, The World of You stands out as the most mainstream among the album tracks, closely aligning with Kim Bum Soo's established ballad musical style. The song's artistic fulfillment is enriched by the collaboration with renowned lyricist Kim Ji Hyang, notable for her work on Park Hyo Shin's Wild Flower.

Kim Bum Soo, a seasoned singer, marked his debut in 1999 with the album A Promise. He holds a prominent and esteemed position as a vocalist in South Korea, recognized for his popularity and respect. His most recent release was in 2021 with the song Winter of May, featured in the soundtrack for Youth of May. Notably, Kim Bum Soo performed a congratulatory song at Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's wedding as a guest performer. In return, Hyun Bin will now be featuring as the male lead in Kim Bum Soo's upcoming music video, demonstrating a reciprocal gesture of gratitude.

