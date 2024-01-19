Hyun Bin stars in Kim Bum Soo's upcoming MV; expresses gratitude for singing at his wedding with Son Ye Jin
Hyun Bin will be featuring in the music video of Kim Bum Soo's upcoming pre-release track The World of You. Here are the details.
Hyun Bin featured in the teaser of Kim Bum Soo's upcoming music video for The World of You which is set to release in January. The singer had serenaded at Hyun Bin's wedding with Son Ye Jin in 2022. This track will be a part of his 9th studio album. Here is a look at the latest teaser.
Hyun Bin's appearance in Kim Bum Soo's upcoming music video
On January 19, Kim Bum Soo unveiled the trailer for his forthcoming music video of The World of You. This will be a pre-release track and will be released on January 25 at 6 PM KST which is 2:30 pm IST. In February, the full album will be released which will mark his 9th studio album. In the teaser video, Hyun Bin is seen intensely walking clad in black in a room which is decked up in all white.
Veteran singer Kim Bum Soo made his debut in 1999 with his album A Promise. He is a very popular and respected vocalist in South Korea. His latest release was in 2021 as he sang Winter of May which is a part of the soundtrack for Youth of May.
Kim Bum Soo had also sang a congratulatory song at Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's wedding ceremony which was held in 2022. In 2005 Hyun Bin had also made an appearance in Kim Bum Soo's music video for Memory.
More on Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
The Crash Landing on You couple welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27 and recently celebrated his first birthday. Fans' dreams came true when he actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and subsequently tied the know in March 2022. A few months later, they shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after were blessed with their son. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't shown his face to the public. But every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable pictures of him on Instagram.
