Son Ye Jin drops candid PIC from snowy golf date with Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are a power couple who tied the knot in 2022. Crash Landing on You fans rejoiced as the on-screen couple confirmed their relationship. In 2022 November, the couple was blessed with a son who celebrated his first birthday this year.

Son Ye Jin shares pictures from day out with Hyun Bin

On December 3, Son Ye Jin took to Instagram and shared pictures from her recent golf day out. The pictures seemingly clicked by Hyun Bin, featured the Thirty-Nine actor posing with the gilf cart. In the past, she has revealed that Hyun Bin helps her play golf better and guides her. Son Ye Jin had also commented on her Instagram in the past that his husband's photography skills were getting better. The caption from her recent post read, 'Played golf for the last time this year on a snowy day. Love the snow'. She also expressed her love for the jumpsuit she was wearing and said that it was pretty and warm. She also commented on how the year-end is already here and that she wishes that time would slow down.

The Crash Landing on You couple had welcomed their son in 2022 on November 27. The actors confirmed their relationship in 2021 and in March of 2022, they got married. A few months later, they shared the news that they were expecting a child and shortly after were blessed with their son. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin do their best for their child's privacy and haven't shown his face to the public. But every now and then, Son Ye Jin posts adorable pictures of him on Instagram.

Earlier in September when Son Ye Jin made her first variety show appearance since giving birth with her guest appearance on a YouTube golfing show, she had mentioned about her family and her baby. The actor said that people have told her that he resembles both her and Hyun Bin. Others have pointed out to her that from the eyes up he resembles her and at the bottom is more like Hyun Bin. She also added that a baby’s face is always changing and she is very happy that her son’s face resembles her right now.

