Culinary Class Wars fame chef Choi Hyun Seok's daughter Choi Yeon Soo and DICKPUNK's Kim Tae Hyun confirm dating rumors

In exciting news, actress Choi Yeon Soo, known for her roles in dramas like Adult Trainee, and musician Kim Tae Hyun of the band DICKPUNKS have confirmed their relationship, with marriage on the horizon. The couple's romance, initially reported on October 29, has since been acknowledged by Kim Tae Hyun’s agency, Curiosity Studio, which told Herald POP, “It’s true that they are dating with marriage in mind.”

Choi Yeon Soo, who is best known as the eldest daughter of celebrity chef Choi Hyun Seok, recently made headlines following her father’s appearance on the Netflix variety show Black and White Chef: Culinary Class Wars. The young actress first came into the public eye by participating in the 2017 Supermodel Selection Contest, later competing in the 2018 audition show Produce 48 on Mnet. Since then, she has steadily built her acting career, with roles in web dramas such as Don Lai Lai Lahee, showing her talent and steadily growing her presence in the industry.

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Hyun, born in 1987, is the well-known keyboardist and vocalist of DICKPUNKS, a band that gained immense popularity after their impressive second-place finish on the 2012 Mnet show Superstar K4. The charismatic musician has also pursued solo music projects, consistently releasing solo albums that showcase his distinctive sound and versatility as an artist. With a solid career spanning over a decade, Kim Tae Hyun has built a loyal fanbase and is recognized for his talent and passion for music.

Despite their 12-year age gap, Kim Tae Hyun and Choi Yeon Soo have found love and are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Their romance has attracted considerable interest, with fans of both Kim Tae Hyun’s music and Choi Yeon Soo’s rising acting career eager to support their journey. As they prepare to marry, the couple’s story reflects a blend of artistry and dedication, two qualities that have undoubtedly brought them together.

Choi Yeon Soo’s background as the daughter of a prominent chef and her emergence in the entertainment industry, combined with Kim Tae Hyun’s established music career, marks a beautiful intersection of artistry. Fans of both stars are looking forward to their wedding and the next chapter in their lives together.

