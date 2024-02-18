Destined With You star Jo Bo Ah makes fresh start: Signs contract with new agency

Destined With You star Jo Bo Ah started a fresh chapter in her career as she signed a contract with a new agency. The actor is known for her roles in dramas like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Forest and more. She made her debut in 2012 with the drama Shut Up: Flower Boy Band. Her first film was Innocent Thing which was released in 2014.

Jo Bo Ah signs with new agency

On February 16, it was announced that actor Jo Bo Ah signed with XYZ Studio. The agency commented that they have recruited Jo Bo Ah, who has been a reliable partner for a long time, as their company’s first actor. They assured that as the actor makes a fresh start on the foundation of mutual trust and strong bond, they will do their utmost to become a companion to help grow Jo Bo Ah’s acting career. They concluded by asking fans to give lots of love and support to Jo Bo Ah.

More about Jo Bo Ah

Jo Bo Ah was last seen in the romance comedy Destined With You along with Rowoon. The drama tells the story of a low-grade civil servant who is hard-working and tries her best in everything. One day she comes across a key to lift a curse off of a good-looking and competent lawyer. The curse runs through his family for generations. Romance blossoms between the two as they try to lift the curse.

The actor will be taking the lead in the upcoming drama Hong Rang. Lee Jae Wook, Jung Ga Ram, Kim Jae Wook, Uhm Ji Won and Park Byung Eun. Hong Rang is based on the book Tangeum by Jand Da Hae. The drama takes place during the late Joseon era. It contains elements of romance and mystery.

Jo Bo Ah has also worked in hits like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Temperature of Love, My Strange Hero and many more.

