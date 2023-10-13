Destined With You Ep 15- 16 review: Was Rowoon able to save Jo Bo Ah from Ahn Sang Woo in finale?

Destined With You unveiled its latest episodes, numbers 15 and 16, on October 11 and 12, respectively, showcasing the talents of Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. The series reached its conclusion with a remarkable finale. Destined With You narrates the tale of a lawyer, Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), and a civil servant, Lee Hong Joo (Jo Bo Ah), whose lives become intricately connected through the twists of fate.

Recap of Episode 15 and 16

In episode 15 and 16 of Destined With You, Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Joo find themselves reunited as the curse is lifted, returning home safely and cherishing cute moments together. However, their joy is short-lived as Shin Yu's parents visit the next day, leading to panic about how to greet them. Shin Yu's father strongly opposes their relationship, harboring resentment due to the misunderstanding that Hong Joo abandoned him after a stalker attack.

Despite Shin Yu's mother's efforts to convince him, the disapproval persists. Both Shin Yu and Hong Joo resume their work, but challenges mount. The mayor requests Shin Yu's resignation, adding to the turmoil. Meanwhile, Shin Yu's mom initiates divorce proceedings with Kim Wook as her lawyer, resulting in Jang Se-hun's (Shin Yu’s dad) company facing losses. But later both of Shin Yu's parents reconcile as his father apologizes to his mother and they decide not to go ahead with the divorce.

Kwon Jae Kyung (Ha Jun) aligns with the mayor and Lee Hyeon Seo, further complicating matters. Hong Joo confronts Yoon Na Yeon(Yura), urging her to stop meddling with Shin Yu and addressing their shared past, revealing how Na Yeon mistreated her during their school days. In response, an angered Na Yeon threatens her, but this time, Hong Joo stands up to her. The storyline takes a turn when Hong Joo is visited by U Ram’s grandfather which leads to a gripping turn of events, where Hong Joo falls victim to Na Jung Beom (Ahn Sang Woo), who kidnaps her for a ritual. Upon hearing the news, Shin Yu rushes to save her. Hong Joo manages to escape Na Jung Beom by using pepper spray, initiating a tense chase. However, Na Jung Beom catches up, forcing her to drink poison while she reminisces about her moments with Jang Shin Yu. Overwhelmed, Shin Yu mourns Hong Joo's lifeless body, as she is rushed to the ER.

Jung Beom is apprehended by the police, where he confesses to his crimes and also reveals the motive behind his ex-wife's murder. Hong Joo miraculously wakes up, leading to an emotional reunion with Shin Yu. Despite the positive turn, Shin Yu's parents visit, and his father remains opposed to their relationship.

To convince them, Shin Yu discloses information about Hong Joo and him having a girl, as revealed by Eun Wol. Hong Joo starts living at Shin Yu's house, and the couple shares romantic moments together. The narrative takes a dramatic twist as Ji Min Ho, Na Yeon's former boyfriend from school, exposes her for falsely accusing Hong Joo of stealing her boyfriend in highschool and unveils her bullying tactics. Na Yeon's deceitful use of her father, the Mayor's influence against Shin Yu, is also exposed.

Advertisement

Hyeon Seo also rejects Na Yeon's proposal for marriage, and both the Mayor and Hyeon Seo face legal consequences for fraud. Kwon Jae Kyung, who pretended to assist them, testifies against them in court. In a surprising turn, Na Yeon is arrested for aiding Na Jung Beom's escape. In a series of heartwarming events, Kwon Jae Kyung heads to the Blue House, while Gong Seo Gu and Ma Eun Yeong celebrate their marriage. Hong Joo and Shin Yu share a stroll beneath cherry blossoms, where Shin Yu opens up about his health, and they enjoy sweet moments together.

Kim Wook decides to leave the law firm to pursue acting alongside Shin Yu's mom. U Ram’s grandfather, Oh Sam Shik, faces repercussions as Na Jung Beom's accomplice, (which he confessed beforehand to Hong Joo so that he could save her and was not an accomplice presently but his alibi in past) and Jang Shin Yu takes on the role of his lawyer. Jae Kyung relocates, and Hong Joo bids him a heartfelt farewell.

Shin Yu moves into Jae Kyung's former house, conveniently located just below Hong Joo's residence. Later in a family dinner the revelation comes that the conception dream Eun Wol had was not about Hong Joo and Shin Yu but, in fact, about Shin Yu's parents, who are having a late pregnancy and expecting a daughter.

The narrative takes a romantic turn as Hong Joo and Shin Yu visit Busan. Shin Yu expresses a long-held desire and asks Hong Joo's father, who she knows is a spirit in the sea, for her hand in marriage. Subsequently, he proposes to her, and they exchange rings. Later together, they bury a box with spell books in the same spot they had dug a hole, symbolizing the conclusion of their extraordinary journey.

In a poignant time-skip, Shin Yu and Hong Joo are depicted happily strolling together in a picturesque field. The episode concludes with a revelation that in their past life, it was Mujin (Shin Yu) who buried the spell box. His act, 300 years ago, laid the foundation for the eventual meeting of their reincarnations, adding a profound layer to their enduring connection across lifetimes.

Review of episode 15-16

The series concludes on a heartwarming and joyful note, skillfully tying up all loose ends. The entire cast delivered exceptional performances, with special commendation for our leads, Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah, who portrayed Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Joo brilliantly. Their on-screen chemistry felt natural, devoid of any awkward moments.

Advertisement

Throughout the series, the blend of comedy, romance, and suspense kept viewers eagerly anticipating each episode. Destined With You stands out as one of the best K-dramas of 2023, offering a delightful one-time watch. The charm lies in its humor, romance, and endearing characters. Despite incorporating multiple clichés, the actors executed their roles with such finesse that the narrative remained captivating. The well-played side characters, including villains, colleagues of Hong Joo and Shin Yu, as well as Shin Yu's parents, contributed significantly to the engaging storyline.

Ha Jun's portrayal of Kwon Jae Kyung was masterfully done, creating a compelling second lead character that resonated with fans emotionally. The seamless connection between the past and present storylines ensured a cohesive narrative without any loose ends. The overall storytelling was skillfully crafted, and the entire cast delivered outstanding performances.

The anticipation from fans, eagerly waiting for each episode to air weekly, is a testament to the series' engaging plot and well-executed performances. Destined With You emerges as a solid and one of the best fantasy romance K-dramas of 2023, leaving a lasting impact on its audience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Destined With You Ep 13-14 review: Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah finds origin of red hand; curse is broken