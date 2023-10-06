Destined With You Ep 13-14 review: Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah finds origin of red hand; curse is broken

Destined With You released its latest episodes, number 13 and 14, on October 4 and 5, respectively, featuring Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah. The series tells the story of a lawyer, Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), and a civil servant, Lee Hong Joo (Jo Bo Ah), whose lives become intertwined due to fate.

Recap of Destined With You 13-14

In the latest episodes, Lee Hong Joo recalls her past life and the revelation that she is the possessor of the red bloody hand. Overwhelmed by this realization, she implores Jang Shin Yu to keep his distance and allow her time to process the situation. In her desperation, Lee Hong Joo seeks advice from Eun Wol (played by Kim Hye Ok) on breaking the curse, only to learn that death is the sole means of breaking the curse. Driven by this knowledge, she decides to distance herself from Jang Shin Yu for his well-being, leaving both of them heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Hong Joo's colleagues, Son Sae Byeol (played by Park Gyeong Hae) and Yoo Soo Jeong (played by Mi Ram), organize a housewarming party at Hong Joo's place to get closer to Kwon Jae Kyung (played by Ha Jun). Following the party, Jang Shin Yu's friend Kim Wook (Lee Tae Ri) attempts to reconcile him with Hong Joo, but she outright rejects him, deeply saddened by the necessity of pushing him away.

In her distress, Hong Joo finds solace in Kwon Jae Kyung, who, despite harboring feelings for her, encourages her to reunite with Shin Yu. Later, Jang Shin Yu discovers the cursed potted plant, manipulated by Na Jung Beom (played by Ahn Sang Woo), and confronts Yoon Na Yeon (played by Yura), who had sent the plant to his office, suspecting their collaboration in scheming. Na Jung Beom is eventually caught by Jae Kyung, leading to a confrontation where Shin Yu intervenes and takes Hong Joo to his house, reconciling with her.

However, the tension escalates as Na Jung Beom appears at Shin Yu's house at the end of episode 13, resulting in a confrontation and physical altercation between Shin Yu and Na Jung Beom.

In episode 14, a shocking turn of events unfolds as Jang Shin Yu is stabbed by Na Jung Beom. Lee Hong Joo discovers him and rushes him to the hospital. There, Shin Yu's heart stops, and he revisits his past memories. The origin of the bloody hand is revealed through the past selves of Shin Yu (Mu Jin) and Hong Joo (Aeng Cho).

In their past lives, Mu Jin's father opposes his love for Aeng Cho, a lowly shaman. Mu Jin asks Aeng Cho to run away, but she refuses, leading to their separation. Many days later Aeng Cho is called to the palace by the new queen to work on a spell to bear a son. The queen, fearing Aeng Cho's beauty, demands her to remain hideous and later asks her to curse the young prince. However, the prince mysteriously dies, leading to Aeng Cho's torture and imprisonment in a well.

Advertisement

The queen orders her commander (Na Jung Beom in the past life) to eliminate Aeng Cho and retrieve her spell book. Mu Jin saves Aeng Cho, and they plan to elope. He asks Aeng Cho to turn in the spell book to the queen but Aeng Cho refuses. To protect her Mu Jin runs away with the spell book but he is attacked by the army official (Jae Kyung in the past life) and the commander's team on his way who want both Aeng Cho and the spell book. Mu Jin, willing to protect Aeng Cho, fights despite being wounded. In a tragic confrontation, Mu Jin is compelled to stab Aeng Cho to protect her from dying in a painful manner, willingly accepting the curse that will pass onto him. Aeng Cho smiles at her death, while Mu Jin, heartbroken, expresses hope for happiness in their next life.

In the present, Hong Joo initially leaves to keep Shin Yu safe from Na Jung Beom but returns when she learns of the threat. As she searches for Na Jung Beom, she finds Shin Yu instead. Shin Yu questions her decision to come alone, and she responds that it's to protect him. They happily reunite, and Shin Yu reveals that the curse is finally lifted as he had died when his heart stopped, and now he has come back to life. They celebrate their reunion and the lifting of the curse, sharing a heartfelt hug.

Review of Destined With You Ep 13-14

The recent episodes stood out as some of the finest in terms of both acting and visuals. Jo Bo Ah and Rowoon portrayed their characters, Aeng Cho and Mu Jin, exceptionally well. The exploration of parallels between their past lives and their present existence added depth to the narrative. The unfolding of various flashbacks throughout the series all tied up in these two episodes which led to a poignant and beautiful story of love and sacrifice.

While some aspects of the plot were foreseeable, the inclusion of past lives and the actors' complementary performances elevated the episodes significantly. The visuals, particularly those depicting the past lives, were visually stunning. Overall, the two episodes were emotionally charged, featuring multiple emotionally resonant skillfully delivered, all building up to a satisfying and joyful conclusion.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Destined With You Ep 11-12 review: Rowoon tries to protect Jo Bo Ah who has visions from past life