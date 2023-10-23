‘She’s the person I loved..’ When Rowoon spoke about pre-debut girlfriend and how he treated her

K-pop idol turned actor Rowoon is known for his charming and fun-loving persona. The actor recently starred in a romantic fantasy K-drama Destined With You, alongside Jo Bo Ah. The series concluded with impressive ratings, positioning the couple's chemistry as the new gold standard. Prior to this, Rowoon stepped down as a member of SF9 to focus on his career as an actor, which seems to be aligning just perfectly with his audiences. For the fans who are always in awe of his romantic portrayal on screen, here is a glimpse of Rowoon’s personal love life.

When Rowoon opened up about his first love

Rowoon barely spoke about his love life or even his interest in his early idol days. However, he once spoke about his first love and sent the whole fandom into a tizzy moment. The incident dates back to 2020 when the Destined with You actor appeared on KBS' Happy Together as a guest alongside Red Velvet’s Joy. The host was questioning Rowoon about his inspiration for the newly released track. For those unaware SF9 made a comeback with their new album at that time. While going back and forth about the production and details, he grabbed the opportunity to speak about his first love.

During the interview, he said “Before I entered the industry, I was in a relationship, and those memories often come to mind. She holds the position of my first love, and remains the most cherished person in my 24 years of life.”

When Rowoon spoke about what kind of boyfriend he is

Every fan dreams about the kind of partner their idols might be in real life. So, Rowoon dropped a hint about the same. The actor recounted a story about his lover. She lived in Bundang and he lived near Samseong Station, so he used to drive fifteen kilometers or take a bus, to deliver tea and porridge to her when she was sick. He shared that he had a girlfriend prior to his debut. Rowoon concluded his story by mentioning “Anyone would do that for the person they love.”

Rowoon’s recent activities

On the work front, Rowoon ended his seven years of relationship with the K-pop group SF9. The actor also penned down an apology note for his fans who will miss him watching alongside the other members of SF9. With gratitude for all the things and people who brightened his road, the celebrity spoke about embarking on a new chapter in life. He stated his willingness to be more responsible and take on new, significant challenges at the age of 27.

