Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah reportedly offered roles of half-siblings in novel based drama

Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah are considering appearing in the drama 'Tangeum'. On April 19th, the agencies C-JeS Entertainment and KeyEast announced that the two were offered a role in ‘Tangeum’ and were reviewing it.

Tangeum:

Based on the novel of the same name, 'Tangeum' is a mystery romance historical drama that tells the story of Jae Yi, the daughter of Shim Yeol Guk, a wealthy merchant in the Joseon Dynasty, and Hong Rang, the son of a married woman. It is known that Lee Jae Wook was offered the role of Hong Rang, the son of the royal wife of Shim Yeol Guk, a huge merchant company in the Joseon Dynasty, and Jo Bo Ah was offered the role of Jae Yi, the childless daughter of Sim Yeol Guk.

Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah’s dramas:

Director Kim Hong Seon of 'Bait', 'The Guest', and 'Voice' was directed, and writer Kim Jin Ah of 'Dr. Brain' was in charge of writing. Meanwhile, Lee Jae Wook has continued his active activities by making a special appearance as Seol Kyung Gu's younger days in Netflix's 'Gil Boksoon' following the tvN fantasy romance action drama 'The Engagement', which ended earlier this year. Jo Bo Ah played the role of 'Cha Woo In', an army legal officer in tvN's 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' last year, and is currently looking for her next work.

Lee Jae Wook’s previous drama:

Lee Jae Wook played Cha Min Kyu (Sol Kyung Gu)'s youth in the Netflix movie 'Gil Boksoon'. Cha Min Kyu first met 17-year-old Gil Boksoon (Jeon Do Yeon), recognized her innate talent and raised her as a killer. Lee Jae Wook, who played Seol Kyung Gu's younger days in the film, attracted viewers' attention with his detailed emotional acting and overwhelming atmosphere, even though he did not appear for a long time. In particular, the emotional scene of Cha Min Kyu changing towards Gil Boksoon is impressive. It was Cha Min Kyu who wanted to carry out his mission with cool and unwavering eyes, but at the moment, he expressed a complex mind feeling a strange feeling for Gil Boksoon in one look and exploded a sense of immersion.

