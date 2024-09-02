Did Hanteo Global demand users' personal data? K-pop album store KTwon4U alleges rift over rejected sales

Hanteo Global, the biggest K-pop data company, is under scrutiny following an alleged request for sensitive information of buyers from a K-pop store. In an elaborate statement, KTwon4u has revealed that they will not be complying with the unreasonable demand and take action against it.

On September 2, 2024, a popular K-pop store, KTown4u, released a statement detailing facts that allegedly accused Hanteo Chart of demanding customers’ personal information to confirm album sales of artists. Hanteo Global is the biggest K-pop Big Data company that keeps the fans updated with album sales and much more.

In the statement, KTown4u revealed that on August 28, 2024, KTown4u submitted the actual sales data, including product barcodes and quantities, purchased by both domestic and international fans to Hanteo Global, as per their usual procedure. Despite receiving this data, Hanteo Global inexplicably failed to reflect it in its chart.

When KTown4u raised concerns, Hanteo Global responded by requesting sensitive personal information—such as the buyer's gender, age, full address, member ID, order ID, and tracking number—under the pretence of verifying sales figures. KTown4u strongly opposed this unreasonable request, refusing to comply.

The store emphasized that collecting or sharing personal information without customer consent violates the Personal Information Protection Act and international regulations. KTown4u intends to take appropriate action against Hanteo Global's unlawful behavior.

Previously, EXO’s Chanyeol’s fans and Chinese bar were seen requesting Hanteo Global to reflect the actual album sales of the artist who made his solo debut. The artist released his album on August 28, 2024, titled Black Out. However, they did not receive any reply from the company, even after multiple emails and queries about the miscalculation.

Advertisement

The artist sold 181,434 copies on the first day but the actual number should allegedly be above 200k according to purchase receipts provided by the fanbase.

Moreover, the popular K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM also made their debut in August August 30, 2024, and had similar queries about the low album sales. Fans have been demanding answers and correct data from Hanteo Global about the situation but have not received any response yet.