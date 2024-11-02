Did HYBE consider replacing NewJeans? Optional KATSEYE name sparks debate among netizens

HYBE formed an international girl group in 2024 that took the world by storm. Ahead of their debut, the group had multiple options for their official name. After much deliberation, two names were shortlisted: NEWCRAZY and KATSEYE. This has fueled speculation among fans that HYBE was attempting to replace NewJeans with the name choice.

The original two options were revealed in KATSEYE's documentary Pop Star. Previously, most people had ignored the name NEWCRAZY, but a recently revealed section of HYBE’s internal report has sparked new interest among netizens. The report mentioned the popular social media term New-I-LE, originally used to describe NewJeans, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM as the top groups of the 4th generation. However, HYBE later swapped IVE with ILLIT to create the term HYBE’s New-ILL-LE. The report also discussed strategies for potentially removing "New" (referring to NewJeans) from this lineup.

This has led to fan discussions about whether HYBE was attempting to replace NewJeans with KATSEYE. Ever since the release of HYBE’s internal report, controversies have erupted due to its content, including demeaning discussions about other groups.

The report was revealed by Min Hyung Bae, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, during a parliamentary audit. The document included offensive remarks about the appearances of idols, such as: “They debuted at an age when everyone looks their worst,” “Their features don’t stand out, and they’ve undergone too much plastic surgery,” and “Most of the members are shockingly unattractive.”

HYBE clarified that the report was intended for internal reference only, explaining that it was a compilation of public opinions and trends from online communities and social media. The company emphasized that the content does not reflect its official stance.

CEO Lee Jae Sang posted an apology on HYBE’s official website, acknowledging the inappropriate nature of the document. “I deeply regret that provocative and crude expressions directed at K-pop artists were included, along with the subjective opinions and evaluations of the author. I take full responsibility on behalf of the company,” he said.