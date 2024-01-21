'Distance became barrier': Single's Inferno 3's Choi Hye Sun shuts down dating rumors with Lee Gwan Hee in latest post

Single's Inferno Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. The latest season has already become a hit with the audience and as the episode is on the last lap, excitement rises as to who the final couples would be. Especially contestant Lee Gwanhee has been gaining a lot of attention. Here is a deep dive if the contestants are still dating after the show's end or not.

Single's Inferno 3's Choi Hye Sun reveals relationship status with Lee Gwan Hee

On January 21, Single's Inferno 3's contestant Choi Hye Sun talked about her status with fellow cast member Lee Gwan Hee in an Instagram post. She posted a picture of a snowman and added a caption explaining how things were with the two participants. Since the show came to an end, fans have been curious about the couple's relationship status and whether they were dating in real life. In a recent video, Lee Gwan Hee denied rumors of the two dating and in Choi Hye Sun's recent post, she too shut off such gossip and clarified the situation.

Choi Hye Sun wrote that Gwan Hee has been busy for a while so they had delayed clarifying the details of their relationship. She thanked everyone for their support and kindness. She added, 'Even though we had enough conversations on how to overcome a long-distance relationship in Paradise, it seems that in reality, the time difference and distance became an insurmountable barrier, contrary to our confident feelings for each other.' Continuing she stated that rewatching the show made them recall those moments, and made them feel emotional and lingering. Lastly, she said that they treated each other sincerely, and remained in a good and respectful relationship.

Lee Gwanhee and Choi Hae Son's journey on Single's Inferno 3

The most exciting and controversial Lee Gwanhee finally made a decision and chose Choi Hae Son as his final partner. The basketball player was having a hard time deciding his final pick and Choi Hae Son had given him an ultimatum and told him that she did not wish to stick with a person who was so indecisive. Choi Hye Sun also had good chemistry with Choi Won Ik. Finally, they were the first couple to escape to Paradise and ended up together as the final pair.

