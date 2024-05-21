Singham Again: Jackie Shroff thanks Kashmir officials, local people for support during shoot; 'Sab ne maze liye'

Rohit Shetty's next film, Singham Again, marks the fifth chapter in his cop franchise. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham. Following Singham Returns, the franchise introduced Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi in the third and fourth installments, respectively. All three films were enormous successes. Singham Again promises to be even more grandiose, featuring a star-studded cast. The film is currently in production, with actor Jackie Shroff, who recently filmed in Kashmir for the movie, praising the region.

Jackie Shroff praises Kashmir as he shoots for Singham Again

Jackie Shroff recently shot for Singham Again in Kashmir. In a video, he showered praises on the region and its people, expressing gratitude for the support they received during filming.

The actor told ANI, "Kashmir film authority 'ek number'. Jis tarah se aapki jagah khoobsurat hai ussi tarah se aapke log bohot khoobsurat hai. Aur shooting aaj karke hum jaa re hai Mumbai, bada maza aaya. Itna film support, police support, army support, logon ka support, sab logon ka support tha." (The Kashmir film authority is top-notch. Just like this place is beautiful, these people are also very beautiful. And shooting here today was amazing. There was so much support from the film industry, the police, the army, and the people, everyone's support was there.)

Expressing his enjoyment, Jackie elaborated, “Acha laga dekh kar yaha itne tourists the. Sab ne maze liye. Yahan ke logo ne bhi maze liye, humne sabse jyada maze liye. Aapko bohot bohot bohot pyaar. Kashmir wale log aesehi raho aur khush raho.” (It was nice to see so many tourists here. Everyone had a great time. The people here also had a great time, we had the most fun. Lots and lots of love to you. Kashmiri people, stay like this and stay happy.)

Several images have emerged online from the filming location of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated project, Singham Again. In these images, Ajay Devgn exudes authority in his traditional police attire. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff, portraying a local antagonist, appears completely transformed in his latest appearance.

Arjun Kapoor, who will play the role of a villain in Singham Again, took to Instagram to pen a long note as he wrapped up Singham Again shoot. He dropped a monochromatic picture alongside director Rohit Shetty and wrote, "Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! I have wrapped up my work on ‘Singham Again’ !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!!”

“I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can’t wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!!,” Arjun added.

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024, boasting an extensive star cast. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, joined by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in their respective characters. Kareena Kapoor Khan also features in the film, alongside Deepika Padukone, who portrays the character of Lady Cop named Shakti. Tiger Shroff has also enlisted in the police force to combat evil.

