EXCLUSIVE: Anya Taylor-Joy Talks About Stunt Training For Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga; Says She Was ‘Really Excited’

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in lead roles is all set to hit the screens on May 23, 2024. The all-new original, standalone action-adventure film is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell, under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global hit Mad Max: Fury Road. Ahead of the release of the movie, Anya Taylor-Joy exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about stunt training for the titular role and shared how she was "excited" for the experience and "proud" of the outcome.

Anya Taylor-Joy shares her experience about stunt training for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anya Taylor-Joy opened up about stunt training for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The actress revealed that as she does not have a driver's license yet, she can "pull a juicy lift 180" but "cannot parallel park or go on the highway." She mentioned, "My introduction to driving has been very different to most people."

However, the Queen’s Gambit star said she was “really excited by the physical nature of this job.” Further explaining her stunt training process, Taylor-Joy shared, “I wanted to do as much as I was allowed to do and George was really supportive of that, so I started training a year before we started filming the movie, alongside my incredible stunt double, Haley Wright. We went through the exact same training.”

Anya Taylor-Joy talks about learning to ride a motorcycle for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Speaking about her experience of riding a motorcycle for the upcoming Mad Max film, Anya Taylor-Joy said, “I have never been very good on a bicycle, so to suddenly get on a motorcycle was a bit of a jump.”

The actress further mentioned, “I just feel so lucky that I got to learn with the best of the best, and I have this incredible community now in stunts because all of these people were so kind and so generous with their time.”

“It was learning how to ride a motorcycle, going up from a 150 to a 450, and then getting really comfortable in the car, because a lot of it is also hitting your marks. And then, I got really fit,” Taylor-Joy explained.

“What’s crazy about it is I definitely did more training in the year prior to the movie than I was able to fit in while making the film. And yet, I was stronger than I’ve ever been, because throwing yourself around a War Rig requires every muscle in your body,” she further shared.

“My workout became coming to work and doing the scenes, and I felt quite proud of my strength during that time,” the actress concluded.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, directed by George Miller, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, among others, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theaters pan India on May 23, 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

