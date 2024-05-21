5 Men’s first date outfits inspired by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and others to elevate your style game in 2024

First dates are just as special for men as they are for women. Date night is a unique occasion that demands the perfect attire. Whether you are heading out for a romantic dinner, catching a movie, or enjoying a night in town, your outfit can leave a lasting impression.

Like anyone going on a date, men also want to make a good impression and they also want to pick special outfits because it’s the first thing your date notices about you.

It's your opportunity to make a positive impression and demonstrate that you've put effort into your appearance. If you have a date coming up and you are contemplating what to wear on your first date, look no further than Bollywood celebrities. They are renowned for setting trends and making fashion statements. Here are some Men’s first date outfit ideas, inspired by the impeccable style of Bollywood celebrities:

Weekend casual date look

For a casual weekend date outfit, you can keep your outfit effortlessly cool and comfortable, like Dulquer Salmaan. You can opt for a breezy printed shirt or polo shirt and pair it with denim jeans or chinos. For an extra edge, you can layer it with a stylish bomber jacket or denim jacket. You can round off your look with clean sneakers or casual loafers for a laid-back look.

Dress to Impress

Nothing looks better than a conventional suit for a formal date night or special occasion. Invest in a well-tailored suit in a classic hue like black, charcoal, or navy. Alternatively, you can choose pastel hues, like Vicky Kaushal. Wear it with a clean white dress shirt and a matching tie or bowtie, or omit it and wear it with a white or muted-toned round-neck t-shirt. Dress shoes and cufflinks or a chic watch provide a dapper finishing touch to complete the look. This can be the best pick for fancy dinner.

Smart casuals

If you are heading to a trendy restaurant or upscale bar for date night, a smart casual outfit like Vijay Deverkonda is the way to go. If you want to go for a clean look, you can opt for sleek black pants and crisp white collared shirts. The clean lines and contrasting colors create a polished and stylish look that is sure to impress your date. So, elevate your date night attire with a white collared shirt and black pants. This Men’s date outfit can make a lasting impression with your impeccable style.

Classic casuals ft. Denim on Denim look

For a casual date night, you can opt for a classic yet stylish denim-on-denim look, just like Sidharth Malhotra. You can pair dark jeans with a well-fitted denim button-down shirt. Roll up the sleeves for a relaxed vibe, and you can add a stylish watch or leather bracelet for a touch of cool. Complete the look with high-top sneakers.

Relaxed yet refined look

If your date involves a more laid-back setting, like a cosy café or rooftop date, go for a relaxed yet refined outfit. You can choose a comfortable yet stylish look, like Ranveer Singh. You can opt for simple black pants or pinstriped trousers and pair them with a solid white satin shirt or a simple white shirt. You can layer a jacket over a white collared T-shirt for a relaxed look. Finish the look with casual loafers or suede desert boots for a relaxed yet put-together vibe, and you can also add a black tie or bow tie to round off your look well.

Men’s first date outfits can feature lot of choices like A well-fitted pair of jeans or chinos paired with a casual button-down shirt or a polo, a light jacket or a sweater if it’s cool outside but whether you like casual dressing or making it to the hilt, just be yourself and cherish your date’s company. Confidence is everything when dressing up for a date night. Dress in what makes you comfortable and at ease. Don’t shy away from adding a personal touch to your outfit.

