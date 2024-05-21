Rakul Preet Singh proves she is a true-blue beach-y person in floral swimsuit that is just fab

As the sunny days of summer roll in, celebrities are jetting off to exotic destinations to relax and beat the sweltering Mumbai heat. Taking a break from the scorching summer is Rakul Preet Singh, who recently embarked on a tropical getaway to Fiji with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. Taking a break from their hectic lives, celebrities like Rakul and Jackky are seizing the opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate in the paradise-like vacation spot.

Even on holiday, Rakulpreet has not forgotten to pack a few fashionable swimwear fits. She has been spotted in chic beachwear, proving that fashion doesn’t take a break even in the most relaxed setting. Let’s break down her holiday look for you.

Rakul Preet’s holiday look

The Doctor G actress gave us a peek into her holiday location looking amazing in a bikini set from Kai swimwear. Her bikini had a halter neckline with floral prints in blue and pink. The actress wore matching-patterned high waist bottoms with her bustier. Adding a stylish layer to her beach look, the actress wore a breezy half-sleeve shirt, also adorned with matching floral prints in blue and pink. Keeping it casual and cool, she left the shirt's buttons undone creating a perfect ensemble for sunny Fijian weather. In another picture, she wore the same bustier with denim shorts.

The floral patterned bikini is perfect for a summer getaway as it evokes the essence of summer, with its vibrant colours and botanical motifs. Wearing floral beachwear instantly puts you in a relaxed and cheerful mood, perfect for enjoying sunny days by the water.

Rakul Preet’s accessories and glam

Adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble, the De De Pyar de actress accessorised with a golden chain adorned with a delicate pink pendant, perfectly complementing the colours of her beach wear. Golden earrings completed her beach-ready look, adding a subtle sparkle to her outfit.

Rakulpreet was looking all sun-kissed in the pictures she shared. Her hair was tied in a neat bun and her lips were glossed to glam up. Her make-up was radiant due to the glowing base she used, as well as some blush and defined eyebrows which brought out her good looks even more. Despite her swimsuit being minimalist, it was obvious she had carefully selected her accessories so as not to overdo anything.

If you take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram, it's clear how much she loves beach vacations, but she never leaves her style behind. Her choice of chic swimsuits, elegant cover-ups, bohemian maxi dresses, and statement accessories creates a versatile and inspiring beach wardrobe, and this time too, she is setting a benchmark by staying true to her personal style.

Whether you’re planning a beach vacation or just daydreaming about one, Rakul Preet Singh’s beachwear looks offer plenty of inspiration for your next seaside adventure.

