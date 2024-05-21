Did you know Salman Khan was ‘last one to know’ that niece Alizeh Agnihotri wanted to pursue acting?

Salman Khan is a big-time family man and the world loves him for that. The actor leaves no stone unturned if he wishes to make time and appreciate his family and friends. Recently in a media statement, Khan shared that he wasn’t really aware of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s aspirations of becoming an actor.

Alizeh recently made her acting debut with Farrey which was made under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Also featuring Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar, and Shilpa Shukla in key roles, Farrey was an official remake of the 2017 Thai film Bad Genius.

What did Salman Khan say about Alizeh Agnihotri’s dream to pursue acting?

Salman Khan who was at the forefront of promoting her film all the way throughout shared, “Alizeh is extremely simple in terms of how she dresses, and she doesn’t wear much makeup. So I didn’t think she wanted to be a part of this industry. But after her studies, she realized she did. I was the last to know! Though I must say she has worked very hard on her own.”

Will Salman Khan and Alizeh Agnihotri ever work together?

"Yeah, of course, why not?”, said the 23-year-old in a recent interview with India Today. Alizeh shared that what matters to her is the role she is being offered and what she can do with it. She added, “Whoever's in the film, whoever is making the film, that's irrelevant to me. It's just what will be my contribution to it, that's all I look at when I'm working on a film."

When asked about her preferred genre to star in a Salman Khan film, Alizeh said ‘action’ adding, ‘whatever his genre is, I'll be a feature in that.’

On the work front

In the same interview, Alizeh admitted that she hadn’t signed anything and hoped that people would offer her some good work after watching Farrey. Salman on the other hand will arrive on the big screen next Eid 2025 with his Sikandar. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the direction of AR Murugadoss.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan is ‘fantastic’ lover, wasn’t much affected after breakup with Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani; REVEALS Pradeep Rawat