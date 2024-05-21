The Atypical Family is an ongoing K-drama and Claudia Kim is starring in the series in an important role. However, the actress has to go through a tremendous process of applying makeup to transform into a heavily built-bodied woman. The application almost surpasses 4 hours sometimes.

Claudia Kim transforms herself completely for her role in The Atypical Family

The actress Claudia Kim who is currently starring in the K-drama series The Atypical Family reveals the process of getting into her role every day in the sets. In the show, she plays the role of Bok Dong Hee, who possesses supernatural powers. She had the power of flight but she could not perform the activity anymore. Over a period of time, she started to overeat which led her to gain weight and ultimately become obese. Not just for herself but she also became an embarrassment to the family for her appearance. However, more importantly, she lost her special ability which was her core identity.

However, to fit into the role, Claudia Kim had to put on special makeup which required prosthetics to change her appearance. The process took a long time and even went over 4 hours on some days. Moreover, not just appearance but the actress also tailored her personality to fit the character which further enhanced the storytelling process of the K-drama series.

More about The Atypical Family

Directed by Jo Hyun Taek and written by Joo Hwa Mi, the story revolves around Bok Gwi Joo, who is born into a family that possesses supernatural powers. He has the ability to revisit joyful memories from his past. However, due to a devastating accident, he loses his power and falls into depression.

Meanwhile, his family deals with their own modern-day problems, including insomnia, bulimia, and smartphone addiction, resulting in the gradual decline of their inherited powers. However, Do Da Hae unexpectedly becomes intertwined with Bok Gwi Joo's family which brings unannounced changes as time goes by.

Apart from Claudia Kim or Kim Su Hyun the cast list also includes Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Go Doo Shim, Park So Yi, Ryu Abel, Oh Man Seok, and more. Scheduled for a total of 12 episodes, the show is set to release on May 4, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday.

