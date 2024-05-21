Aarambham OTT release: When and where to watch this Telugu sci-fi drama starring Mohan Bhagath

The Telugu language sci-fi drama movie Aarambham is all geared up for its OTT streaming. The movie, released on May 10, 2024, is directed by Ajay Nag V and has Mohan Bhagath in the lead role.

The movie will start streaming on OTT from May 23 onwards on the ETV WIN app. It is a science fiction drama that also has an intriguing deja vu effect.

Mohan Bhagath led Aarambham on OTT

The film starring Mohan Bhagath in the lead role also has an ensemble cast of actors like Supritha Sathyanarayan, Bhooshan, Ravindra Vijay, Laxman, Meesala, Boddepalli Abhishek, Surabhi Prabhavathi, and many more in key roles. The film directed by Ajay Nag V offers an intriguing and interesting tale of a prisoner with the number 299 called Mighel who has escaped the Kalaghati jail without any trace.

Without any clue as to where he is the police department hires two detectives, Chaitanya and Madhav. As the investigation progresses, the two detectives figure out some astonishing details about Mighel and how he managed to escape the jail. The movie also focuses on who the prisoner is, how he managed to break out, and where he is from. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The movie marks the directorial debut of Ajay with Mohan Bhagath, known for movies like Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, Mahanati, C/O Kancharapalem, and Manu playing the lead role. The film is said to have a stellar performance by the lead actor alongside The Family Man fame Ravindra Vijay dishing out an effective performance as the lead detective.

Advertisement

The film is based on a Telugu language novel, Neenu Ninnolage Khaidi, written by Anush A Shetty. However, it received criticism for its storytelling attempt.

Moreover, the film also faced criticism for not having a better screenplay but was praised for the performances of the core actors and music by Sinjith Yerramilli. Aarambham also has Devdeep Gandhi Kundu in charge of cinematography with editing tasks being fulfilled by Preetam Gayatri and Aditya T Tiwari.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty looks oh-so-beautiful in pink saree styled with traditional South Indian jewelry