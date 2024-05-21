Queen of Tears fame continues for Kim Ji Won; 500K fans queue for 800 seats at actress’ first fan meet BE MY ONE

Kim Ji Won is currently witnessing a massive surge in her global popularity, thanks to her incredible performance in Queen of Tears. Her strong command of the character Hong Hae In significantly contributed to the drama’s success. The recent updates regarding her upcoming solo fan meet suggest the popularity she gained from the series is still on the rise.

500K fans queue up for seats at Kim Ji Won's upcoming solo fan meet BE MY ONE

On May 20, 8 pm KST, ticket booking began for Kim Ji Won’s first-ever fan meet BE MY ONE’s Seoul schedule. Previously, it was announced that there are limited seats for this event, which caused some disappointment among the fans.

The latest update suggests there are around 800 seats for her fan meet. However, on the Interpark ticketing system, over 500K fans have queued to purchase a seat in the event. This single-handily shows the actress’ rising fame after the wildly successful drama Queen of Tears.

More about Kim Ji Won's first fan meet BE MY ONE

Following Queen of Tears' success, to delight the fans, Kim Ji Won's agency HighZium Entertainment announced her fan meet. Named BE MY ONE, this event marks the My Liberation Notes actress' first-ever fan meeting since her acting debut.

Hence, naturally, there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding this upcoming event, which is scheduled to commence on June 22. The venue for the fan meeting has also been unveiled as Shinan Card SOL Play Square Live Hall, Mapo District, Seoul.

Who is Kim Ji Won?

Kim Ji Won is an incredibly talented Korean actress who recently led the tvN drama Queen of Tears, co-string Kim Soo Hyun. The actress embodied the character of Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of the Queens Group, with utmost dedication and ambition towards her business.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun co-stars her as Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of this large conglomerate. Despite contrasting backgrounds, these two characters fall in love with each other and get married through a lavish wedding. But as their married life faces many troubles, the drama continues to unfold new plot twists.

Some of Kim Ji Won’s other notable works include MJy Liberation Notes (2022), Lovestruck in the City (2020), Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Fight for My Way (2017), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and more popular K-dramas.

