How to Get a Guy to Text You First — Expert Tips on Your Tête-à-Tête

Ever played the waiting game, staring at your phone, willing it to light up with a certain someone's name? Yeah, the struggle is real regarding how to get a guy to text you first! Sometimes, you ask yourself, "Is there something wrong with me?" No, my dear, absolutely nothing is wrong with you! It's just one of those things guys do, often without even realizing it. They might pull back or delay reaching out via text, not because they're not interested, but because they're navigating their own set of rules or expectations about dating and communication. This can be frustrating, especially if you feel there is a genuine connection.

A relationship coach might suggest using texting as a tool to generate powerful texts to build a romantic relationship while overcoming the fear of rejection. But don’t worry, you’re about to turn the tables. Getting him to text you first isn’t about changing who you are; it’s about nudging him a bit so he realizes what he’s missing out on. Scroll on to find out how you can get him to make the first move in the texting game! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Why Didn’t He Send You A Message First?

When you're waiting for someone to message you first, it can definitely stir up a mix of emotions. It's natural to feel a bit anxious or even a bit down about it. If he hasn’t sent the first message, there could be a variety of reasons, and many of them might not be as negative as you fear. Here are a few possibilities to consider:

Advertisement

1. He’s Busy:

Life can get hectic, and sometimes even if someone wants to reach out, they get caught up in their day-to-day tasks. He might be swamped with work, school, or other responsibilities. For example, he could have a big project at work or a looming deadline that’s taking all his attention right now.

2. He’s Unsure About Your Interest:

Sometimes, people hold back because they’re not sure how the other person feels about them. If your interactions have been ambiguous, he might be worried about coming on too strong or misreading the signals. Think about how your last interaction went — was it clear that you’d welcome his messages?

3. He Prefers Face-to-Face Interactions:

Some people just aren’t that into texting or digital communication. They might prefer talking in person or over the phone. For instance, if he’s someone who’s more engaging and outgoing in person, he might not feel comfortable expressing himself through texts.

4. He’s Nervous:

Reaching out to someone can be intimidating, especially if he values the relationship and is worried about making a good impression. Anxiety can be a big hurdle — even simple messages can seem daunting if you’re worried about how they’ll be received.

5. He Assumes You’ll Reach Out if You Want to Talk:

He might think that the ball is in your court for some reason. Perhaps you’ve been the one to initiate contact in the past, and he’s come to expect that pattern to continue.

If you're feeling up to it, there’s nothing wrong with breaking the ice and sending a message yourself. It could relieve a lot of the tension and potentially open up the lines of communication. Just a simple “Hey, how’s it going?” can show that you’re thinking about him without putting too much pressure on either of you. Plus, it might just give him the little nudge he needs if he's been hesitant.

13 Ways to Get a Guy to Text You First

Getting someone to text you first can feel a bit like a strategic game, but it should also be fun and natural. To get a guy to text you first, focus on developing a natural texting habit by keeping conversations engaging and varied. Here are some friendly, down-to-earth tips on encouraging him to make the first move via text:

Advertisement

1. Leave Conversations Open-ended:

Avoid one-word answers, as they can come off as uninterested. Instead, ask fun and personal questions that invite detailed responses, showing genuine curiosity about his life. When you last talk or text, try leaving an interesting topic hanging so he feels compelled to reach back out. For example, say something like, “I’ll tell you more about it later!”

2. Show Interest in His Interests:

If he’s into something specific, like a sport or a TV series, show genuine curiosity. Ask questions that require more than a yes or no answer, so he might text you first next time to share an update or continue the conversation.

3. Share Something Funny:

Send him a meme, a funny video, or a joke related to something you both talked about. It's a light-hearted way to engage, and he might want to keep the laughs going by reaching out first next time.

4. Be Positive And Fun:

People are naturally drawn to positivity. If your interactions are cheerful and leave him feeling good, he’ll want to experience that again and might be more likely to text you first. Flirty texts can also create a playful tone, sparking his interest. Meeting in person occasionally can also strengthen your connection and make him more likely to initiate texting.

5. Don’t be Too Available:

It’s okay to not reply immediately every time. If you’re a little less predictable, he might be more prompted to reach out first to catch you when you're free.

6. Use Social Media to Your Advantage:

Sometimes, posting an interesting photo or story can prompt him to message you. “Saw your hike pics! Looked like a cool trail! Where was that?”

7. Ask for His Help Or Opinion:

Most people like feeling helpful or knowledgeable. Mix in closed questions that require thoughtful answers, but don't overwhelm him with constant texting. Balance is key to keeping the interaction exciting and encouraging him to text first. Text him asking for a recommendation on a book, a movie, or advice on something he knows about. He might follow up to see if you liked his suggestion.

Advertisement

8. Give Him Space to Miss You:

If you’re always the first one to reach out, try taking a step back and giving him some space. Sometimes, not hearing from you might make him wonder what you’re up to and prompt a message.

9. Mention Future Plans Vaguely:

Drop hints about exciting things you are looking forward to and leave it open for him to inquire more about them. “I’m excited about the weekend, got something fun planned!”

10. Be Mysteriously Vague Sometimes:

Send a message that invites curiosity but doesn’t give everything away. “Had the most unexpected day, tell you about it later!”

11. End Conversations Gracefully:

Instead of dragging a conversation until it fizzles out, try ending it while it’s still lively. “Gotta run, talk soon!” This might make him eager to pick things up again.

12. Show That You Value Him:

Compliment him or thank him when he does something nice or helps you out, even if it's small. Everyone likes to feel appreciated, and it might encourage him to reach out more often.

13. Be Yourself:

This is the most important. Be genuine in your interactions. If you're comfortable and natural around him, it sets a great foundation for him wanting to initiate conversations.

Advertisement

Remember, while it’s great when a guy texts first, it’s perfectly fine for you to initiate sometimes too. The best conversations are two-way streets, so don’t hold back if you feel like talking!

To wrap it up, getting a guy to text you first can be about creating a balance of intrigue and engagement without coming off as distant or disinterested. It's all about sparking his curiosity and interest in a natural, playful way. Encourage him subtly by being involved in his interests, sharing fun and interesting tidbits about your life, and showing that you're someone enjoyable to talk to. Leave some conversations with a little bit of mystery to keep him thinking about you and wanting more.

However, remember it’s important to keep things genuine and comfortable for both of you. If you find you're always strategizing about how to get him to text, it might be worth considering if the dynamic is really right. Relationships, even budding ones, should be a two-way street where both parties feel eager and free to initiate contact. Stay true to yourself, and the right person will naturally gravitate towards keeping the conversation going with you!