'Surprises Are The Essence...': Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Numerous Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo Rumors

Marvel movies are known for their Easter eggs and grand cameos. Since the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought forth an unforgettable experience introducing some of the legendary superheroes in the MCU, fans have hoped the same from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recently, its star, Ryan Reynolds, addressed the rumors surrounding a number of cameos. In an interview, he was accompanied by the movie’s director and the actor who has played the legendary role of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds about rumored cameos

In a recent interview, stars Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy spilled a few beans about their upcoming hit. While talking about the film, they even addressed the rumors that have spread across the industry and amongst the fans about multiple cameos.

One of the most widely spread words amongst the others is about a cameo by Taylor Swift.

Talking about all these rumors, the Green Lantern actor stated that movies like this hold “so much speculation” about a lot of people being involved and them showing up somewhere around the scene.

"I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie," Reynolds added.

While talking to Fandango, he went on to say, “Anything can happen,” in the movie, and “That's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

Shawn Levy about Cameos

Talking about the only Marvel Studios movie that will be released this year, Shawn Levy stated, "We come to this movie...I definitely come to this movie...as a fan," he said, calling himself a fan of X-men and Deadpool films.

He then added, “So, this movie was definitely made with the love of being a fan."

Talking about the Blank Space songstress’ cameo, who according to rumors might play the role of Dazzler in Deadpool and Wolverine, its director had previously stated, "I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer. You know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that."

Speaking on the same topic, he then went on to say that the rumors surrounding the film “about who is and isn't in this movie are fabulous,” adding that no one would have any idea about the cameos until the movie is released.

Deadpool & Wolverine is to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

