Forget the usual promotional red carpets and fashion shows. Janhvi Kapoor is here, serving up a fresh new way to generate buzz for her upcoming cricket film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Instead of predictable outfits, she's embracing a unique concept - method dressing.

But this isn't your typical method acting! Janhvi infused the movie's cricket theme into her promotional attire, blurring the lines between fashion and cinematic storytelling. We’re totally speechless!

So, let’s just zoom in and take a closer look at the red and white OOTD to understand how Janhvi Kapoor is creatively incorporating cricket elements into the Dhadak actress’ stylish ensembles.

Janhvi Kapoor looked incomparable in a red and white saree:

The Bawaal actress always knows just how to rock an unexpectedly refreshing fashion statement, and her latest red-and-white traditional ensemble was proof of the same. She wore a breathtaking red and white striped printed saree that looked just gorgeous. The flowing sheer saree boasted a vibrant, striking, and simple as well as timeless design. It also gave her breathtaking and gasp-worthy ethnic fit a rather nostalgic 90s-inspired edge. In fact, even the train-like pallu that trailed behind the actress as she walked ahead with confidence, was simply enchanting.

The Roohi actress’ saree had an unexpected sporty twist i.e. fabulous cricket ball design at the edges of her fascinating drape. The diva further paired her beautiful custom designer saree with a matching red faux leather blouse with white borders. The super hot saree also had a plunging neckline and a sleeveless design. This gave an alluring and fiery modern twist to her sassy traditional attire.

Like the saree, the blouse also looked as modern and magnificent as ever. She embraced the monochromatic magic and stripe trend with this choice. But that's not all, she also endorsed the faux leather trend with this blouse. To complete her outfit, she wore matching red peep-toed pumps that perfectly complemented the saree. The overall look of the ensemble was harmonious and captivating. We can't help but take notes on this magical saree.

Janhvi Kapoor’s flawless glam and accessories:

The Good Luck Jerry actress chose to coordinate her vibrant outfit with cricket-themed elements. She cleverly incorporated them into her accessories by carrying a small red leather purse shaped like a cricket ball. Her playful and impressive tribute to the sport was truly remarkable. Additionally, she adorned herself with shimmery earrings and multiple stoned rings on her fingers.

In terms of her beauty picks, the star kept her look radiant with a glowing base. She also added to the mesmerizing look with blushed and highlighted cheeks, subtle red eyeshadow, and matte reddish lipstick. She accentuated her eyes with volumizing mascara and smudged black eyeliner. These picks added some definition to her eyes.

Janhvi chose a stylish and curly hairstyle with a center part for her hair. The carefully styled waves added a lovely touch to her outfit. It beautifully complements her overall elegant look and allows her hair to flow freely down her back and shoulders. It also frames her beautiful face perfectly.

The diva’s method styling trend is slowly taking over Bollywood, bringing a fresh touch and her latest fit is proof. But, what did you think? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

