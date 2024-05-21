Taylor Swift once left two of her fans in a state of shock by gifting them 3000 USD each to help them cope with their coronavirus-related struggles. Samantha Jacobson, a cocktail server at Disney World in Orlando and a die-hard fan of Swift was jobless for almost 30 days.

When Samatha's third-party-owned bar shut down, Swift came to her aid. The pop star expected a similar gesture towards another fan named Holly Turner. Read on to know what happened.

How did a fan’s plea for help catch Taylor Swift’s attention?

In a time when Taylor Swift donated to several fans who publicly opened up about their financial struggles, Samantha took to her Tumblr post to share that she was one of the fans who had no job or income to pay her bills due to COVID-19. Her sole source of income was closed for at least 30 days and she appealed for donations to help cover her expenses during this challenging time.

Since 2006, Paige has been a fan of the pop superstar and has had a few interactions with her before. She considers herself one of the fortunate fans for being invited to two previous album listening events. This top-pinned tweet on her page likely contributed to catching Taylor Swift's attention. In turn, the singer reached out to Samantha on X and offered to help her with 3000 USD.

In summary: I’m shaking and crying and just fell over a rug in my rush to ask my brother if Taylor’s message was real &now I’m probably (definitely) concussed🥺🥰❣️♥️

This virus took my new dream job away but @taylorswift GAVE ME SOME JOY TONIGHT out of pure kindness I’M— #BEKind pic.twitter.com/13nSKM2uZH — “LY DUDE. YOU DESERVE SUPPORT, TOO.” (@hopefulgoodgirl) March 26, 2020

Taylor Swift's generosity saves New York fan's apartment

Holly Turner, a music photographer and graphic designer in New York also received the same sum from Swift. The Swiftie told E! Online that after seeing Swift following her on Tumblr she was on cloud nine. The top post on Tumblr was about her financial struggles but Turner thought, "She couldn't possibly be following me because of that."

Following Swift's help, Holly revealed that she wouldn't have been able to stay in her apartment post-May if the pop star did not come to her aid. Turner felt immensely grateful as her lifelong dream of living in New York City was on the line until Swift came as a support.

Swift's generosity came after she validated the leaked 2016 call video with Kanye West that confirmed her accuracy about their disputed conversation. Swift wrote on Instagram that she was telling the truth the entire time about that call which was doctored. She mentioned, "Somebody edited, and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years." She urged fans to shift focus from celebrity drama to meaningful matters like the charity link.

