Doctor Slump highlight: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye find comfort in one another at their lowest

Doctor Slump is all geared up to premiere this January. The Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer is much-anticipated as the actors will be reuniting after 10 years. They were last seen together in the hit series The Heirs. This would also mark Park Hyung Sik's return to the romantic comedy genre after six years. Here is a breakdown of the highlight video unveiled.

Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye: Highlight video

On January 12, JTBC released a highlight video for their upcoming drama Doctor Slump. The video shows the main plot points of the romantic comedy. Park Hyung Sik is the topper of the school and enjoys his fair share of popularity until Park Shin Hye joins the school and a rivalry between the two starts. As adults, both become successful doctors till their lives take a turn and they end up in a slump. Fates brings them together and they slowly start recovering.

More about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo, played by Park Hyung Sik and Nam Ha Neul, played by Park Shin Hye. Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal.

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

