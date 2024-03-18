10 Best movies like I Saw The Devil: Oldboy, The Call and more

I Saw The Devil, starring Lee Byung Hun, Choi Min Sik, and others, stands as an exceptional film that has achieved legendary status. In this list, we'll explore top movies like I Saw The Devil that are essential additions to your watchlist if you enjoyed the film. This gripping thriller follows Soo Hyun (Lee Byung Hun), an agent for the National Intelligence Service. After his wife, Joo Yun (Oh San Ha), is brutally murdered and decapitated by Kyung Chul (Choi Min Sik), Soo Hyun is overcome with grief and takes it upon himself to seek revenge against the killer.

I Saw The Devil is undeniably a twisted movie. This critically-acclaimed action thriller made its debut at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival. Just when you think you've figured out what's going to happen, this film exceeds your expectations. Lee Byung Hun and Choi Min Sik deliver flawless performances, portraying characters who are both chillingly horrific. Their actions are deeply disturbing, ensuring that you'll never forget them. However, be warned that the movie contains graphic and grotesque scenes, making it unsuitable for the faint of heart.

Here are 10 best Korean movies like I Saw The Devil

1. Oldboy

Release Date: November 21, 2003

Director: Park Chan Wook

Cast: Kang Hye Jung, Choi Min Sik, Yoo Ji Tae and more

Runtime: 1 hour 41 minutes

If you're seeking similar movies to I Saw The Devil, Oldboy is the first recommendation that comes to mind. Starring Choi Min Sik and Yoo Ji Tae, made waves worldwide and continues to be a sensation. The story follows Oh Dae Su (Choi Min Sik), a businessman in Seoul who mysteriously gets kidnapped and confined to a prison-like room for 15 years. A psychological thriller with numerous twists and turns, Oldboy will undoubtedly keep you on the edge of your seat. With Park Chan Wook's masterful direction, this film has the potential to turn even those unfamiliar with Korean cinema into avid fans.

2. The Chaser

Release Date: February 14, 2008

Director: Na Hong Jin

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Kim Yoon Seok, Seo Young Hee, and more

Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes

This movie is a gripping and highly dramatized portrayal, far more thrilling than the true events surrounding Korean serial killer Yoo Young Chul. The film narrates the story of a disgraced police detective-turned-pimp who finds himself entangled in a frantic race against time to apprehend a psychopathic serial killer after one of his girls disappears. With just twelve hours at his disposal, he must gather evidence against the killer before the bureaucratic Seoul police department is compelled to release him, allowing him to continue his reign of terror.

3. A Tale of Two Sisters

Release Date: June 13, 2003

Director: Kim Jee Woon

Cast: Im Soo Jung, Yum Jung Ah, Moon Geun Young and more

Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes

After their mother's passing, Soo Mi (Im Soo Jung) and Soo Yeon (Moon Geun Young) are left with no choice but to live with their stepmother (Yum Jung Ah). Soo Mi returns from a mental institution to reunite with her sister, but they face torment from their stepmother, making it difficult to endure life under her care. Despite their father's presence and not wanting to distress him, they endure their horrific circumstances. Strange occurrences in the house, tied to a dark history, further complicate their lives.

This film garnered critical acclaim in Korea, becoming the highest-grossing Korean horror film at the time. Its screening in US theaters was significant, paving the way for the international release of many other Korean films. While the story may not seem terrifying initially, the psychological depth it explores and the torment the sisters endure makes for a haunting viewing experience.

4. Memories of Murder

Release Date: April 25, 2003

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Cast: Kang Ho Song, Hae Il Park, Kim Roi Ha and more

Runtime: 2 hours 11 minutes

This action-packed and thrilling movie, directed by Bong Joon Ho, offers a loose retelling of one of the most notorious murder cases in Korean history. The Hwaseong Serial Murders deeply shook South Korea, as an unidentified criminal raped and murdered 10 women between September 15, 1986, and April 3, 1991. The film's plot unfolds in a small Korean province in 1986, where two detectives grapple with the harrowing case of multiple young women being found raped and murdered by an unknown culprit. The unreliable detectives are joined by a seasoned investigator from Seoul to delve into a series of mysterious murder cases.

5. The Wailing

Release Date: May 12, 2016

Director: Na Hong Jin

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Hwang Jung Min, Kwak Do Won and more

Runtime: 2 hours 36 minutes

In this beautifully shot thriller, Jong Goo (portrayed by Kwak Do Won) is a hapless police officer in a quiet town where nothing much ever occurs, and everyone is familiar with each other. Suddenly, a mysterious illness strikes, causing agonizing convulsions and cries of distress before the afflicted seemingly become violent; little is understood about the symptoms, as only the victims' bodies are found.

As rumors circulate that a newcomer or outsider may be responsible, some townsfolk, including Jong Goo, initially dismiss these claims. However, when his own daughter falls victim to The Wailing, suspicions turn towards a recently arrived Japanese man (superbly portrayed by Jun Kinumura), prompting the townspeople to take matters into their own hands. In their desperation, the family seeks help from a traditional shaman (played by Hwang Jung Min), who exploits their fears and superstitions, highlighting the film's underlying commentary on the dangers of traditional beliefs and resistance to change.

6. Train To Busan

Release Date: July 20, 2016

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Cast: Gong Yoo, Ma Dong Seok, Yeon Sang Ho and more

Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

Seok Woo (Gong Yoo), a fund manager in Seoul, finds himself separated from his wife, with their daughter, Soo An, residing with him. On the eve of her birthday, Soo An urges her father to take her to see her mother in Busan. Reluctantly, Seok Woo agrees and they embark on a train journey. Unbeknownst to them, a passenger on the train has been bitten and infected by zombies, turning the trip into a fight for survival.

Train to Busan premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival before its release in Korea a few months later. The gripping premise of ensuring Seok Woo and his daughter's survival amidst the chaos of a zombie-infested train captivated audiences. The relentless threat of fast-moving zombies kept viewers on the edge of their seats, delivering a thrilling and terrifying cinematic experience.

7. The Client

Release Date: September 29, 2011

Director: Young Seon Sohn

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Ha Jung Woo, Park Hee Soon and more

Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes

Kang Seong Hee, a renowned lawyer, steps into the courtroom to defend a man suspected of his wife's murder. But his skills are challenged by a formidable public attorney. Jang Hyuk plays the central role, represented by defense attorney Ha Jung Woo. Park Hee Soon takes on the role of the prosecutor in this intriguing murder case, where the body is missing. With three dynamic actors known for their intensity and charm, the movie premiered and was loved by both fans and celebrity admirers.

8. Ballerina

Release Date: October 3, 2023

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Cast: Kim Ji Hoon, Jeon Jong Seo, Shin Sehwi, and more

Runtime: 1 hour 33 minutes

Devastated by the loss of her beloved friend, former bodyguard Ok Ju embarks on a quest to honor her friend's final wish: sweet revenge. Directed by Lee Chung Hyun, Ballerina transcends the conventional revenge tale. The film delves into the complexities of female friendships, a theme often overlooked in male-centric narratives of the genre.

Ballerina features breathtaking fight sequences that seamlessly fuse the grace of dance with combat, transforming it into an artistic portrayal of the character's inner turmoil. With each movement, emotions are laid bare, offering audiences a captivating visual spectacle intertwined with profound emotional depth.

9. Forgotten

Release Date: November 29, 2017

Director: Jang Hang Jun

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Moo Yeol, Eun Woo Lee and more

Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes

Jin Seok (Kang Ha Neul) leads a seemingly normal life with his family while managing his health issues with medication. However, when his older brother, Yoo Seok (Kim Moo Yeol), vanishes and returns weeks later, Jin Seok notices unsettling changes in his behavior, leading him to question his brother's true identity.

In the gripping psychological thriller Forgotten, audiences are kept on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the unfolding events. Yoo Seok's portrayal is deeply unsettling and haunting, leaving a lasting impression that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll. Prepare to be enthralled as the film navigates twists and turns, leaving viewers captivated until the very end.

10. The Call

Release Date: November 27, 2020

Director: Lee Chung Hyeon

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee El, and more

Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes

Call is a captivating mystery thriller centered around two women existing in different eras, whose lives intertwine through a mysterious phone call. Park Shin Hye portrays Seo Yeon, driven to alter the past, while Jeon Jong Seo embodies Young Sook, determined to shape the future. Reflecting on the film, Park Shin Hye emphasized its focus on women, stating that rather than a narrative about relationships between genders, it's a story that places women at the forefront. She praised the film's craftsmanship, highlighting its strong female protagonists who assert their independence and unwavering convictions.

If you enjoy the intense thrills and want more movies like I Saw the Devil, then you're in for a treat with these other gripping Korean films listed above that share a similar dark and captivating atmosphere. They're fantastic examples of Korea's strength in storytelling, just like the standout hit you just watched. Don't miss out on checking them out!

