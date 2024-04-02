Doctor Slump’s Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye spotted filming in Dubai; see fan-taken PICS

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are known as prominent stars in the Korean TV industry. The talented duo recently headlined the JTBC drama Doctor Slump. With their commendable performance and heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry, the drama earned significant praise from the viewers.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are filming in Dubai as fans spot them together

On April 2, a few photos of the Doctor Slump stars surfaced on the internet, featuring them shooting around many locations in Dubai. According to reports, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye have been named public relations ambassadors for the Dubai Tourism Board’s global campaign.

On April 1, the duo were filmed arriving early morning in the city for the shoot. Fans rejoiced as their favorite K-drama stars reunited once again following the success of Doctor Slump.

Check out the fan-taken photos of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye shooing in Dubai:

Meanwhile, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye collaborated for the second time with their drama Doctor Slump, which premiered on January 27 and aired its last episode on March 16.

Earlier in 2013, the actress starred as the female lead alongside Lee Min Ho in the drama The Heirs. The Strong Girl Bong Soon actor also appeared in the drama as one of the main characters. Their new on-screen pairing as a couple was something fans eagerly looked forward to and Doctor Slump swiftly delivered the satisfaction.

More about Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's career graphs

Park Hyung Sik is one of the top K-dramas actors right now who has established a strong foothold in the industry. Before emerging as an actor, he debuted as a K-pop idol in 2010 with the boy group ZE: A, which has been on an indefinite hiatus for a few years now.

In 2010, he made his television debut and gradually rose to popularity with notable appearances in The Heirs (2013), High Society (2015), Suits (2018), Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth(2016), Strong Girl Bong Soon (2017), Happiness (2021), Soundtrack #1 (2022), Our Blooming Youth (2023), Doctor Slump (2024), and more.

On the other hand, Park Shin Hye returned to K-dramas with Doctor Slump after her marriage to actor Choi Tae Joon in 2022 and giving birth to her son the same year.

Over the years, she rose to immense prominence with her commendable performances in movies and dramas like The Heirs (2013), Memories of the Alhambra (2018), Call (2020), Alive (2020), Sisyphus: The Myth (2021), Doctor Slump (2024), and more.

