Wooga Squad's Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon react to BTS' V's FRI(END)S music video; watch

Wooga Squad members Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and Park Hyung Sik recently had a fun reaction to BTS' V's new music video for FRI(END)S. After playfully "breaking" into V's house, they praised his acting skills and creativity, showcasing their supportive friendship.

Wooga Squad’s reaction to V’s FRI(END)S music video

Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik, known collectively as the Wooga Squad, recently delighted fans by sharing their reaction to BTS' V's new music video for FRI(END)S.

In a candid moment, the trio admitted to "breaking" into V's house while he was serving in the military to watch the video. Their playful banter included humorous remarks about V and his on-screen love interest, British actress Ruby Sear, sparking laughter among viewers.

Despite their jovial commentary, the actors were genuinely impressed by V's acting skills in the video. They praised its creativity and wished it was longer, showcasing their genuine admiration for their friend's work.

Take a look at the video here;

Their supportive dynamic offered fans a glimpse into the strong bond between the Wooga Squad members and BTS' V. Their lighthearted reactions highlighted their camaraderie and mutual respect, affirming the importance of friendship and encouragement within the entertainment industry.

Overall, their reaction served as a heartwarming testament to the power of friendship and solidarity among peers, showcasing how genuine support and pride can shine through even in playful moments.

Here’s how BTS’ V celebrated FRI(END)S release

After the release of his song FRI(END)S and its music video on March 15, BTS' V delighted fans by sharing a video on Instagram. In the clip, V, who is also an ambassador for a coffee brand, appeared in his military uniform, radiating charm while looking at his face displayed at a cafe outlet. This unexpected update stirred emotions among netizens, who expressed excitement and joy at seeing the idol's appearance. Additionally, a photo shared by one of V's friends captured a moment of celebration as they commemorated the song's release with a cake-cutting ceremony. Fans admired V's adorable smile and his muscular physique in a black SDT t-shirt, adding to the excitement surrounding his military journey.

