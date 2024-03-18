BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and more; pick your favorite Wooga Squad member

BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy form the renowned Wooga Squad, a group bonded by an unbreakable friendship. V, Park Hyung Sik, and Park Seo Joon initially met on the set of Hwarang and have remained close friends since then. In the drama, their characters portrayed supportive companions, mirroring their real-life camaraderie. Additionally, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik starred together in the popular romantic comedy Fight For My Way, while Park Seo Joon made a cameo appearance in Choi Woo Shik's Oscar-winning film Parasite.

The on-screen chemistry between these stars soon transcended into real-life friendships. Eventually, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy were also welcomed into the group, solidifying the formation of the Wooga Squad. Over time, the group has been frequently spotted supporting each other, showcasing their tight-knit bond to the world.

The members of the Wooga Squad also appeared together in the series In The SOOP. This show, produced by HYBE, follows the company's artists as they embark on healing vacations and spend quality time together. It was disclosed that V expressed his desire to go on a vacation with his friends, prompting the other members of the Wooga Squad to agree to join him. During their time together on the show, they were able to bond even further and create lasting memories, strengthening their friendship beyond what it was before. But who amongst Wooga Squad is your favorite? Pick from the poll below!

