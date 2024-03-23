Soundtrack #1 marks 2 years: Revisiting perfect friends-to-lovers trope of Han So Hee, Park Hyung Sik starrer

Today marks the 2-year anniversary since the completion of the K-drama Soundtrack #1, featuring Han So Hee and Park Hyung Sik. This delightful 4-episode series follows a sweet, slow-burn journey from friends to lovers.

Directed by Kim Hee Won, known for works like Vincenzo and The Crowned Clown, Soundtrack #1 is a musical show about two longtime friends who find themselves living together for two weeks. As we celebrate its anniversary, let's explore how effectively the friends-to-lovers trope was executed in this charming drama.

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee's friendship and dynamics

In the debut episode of Soundtrack #1, the focus is on laying down the foundation of Eun Soo and Sun Woo's enduring friendship, which has stood strong for 19 years as our tale unfolds. Despite their contrasting personalities—Eun Soo (Han So Hee) 's vibrant expressiveness juxtaposed with Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik) 's tendency to observe silently—it's evident how they've evolved together over the years, each fulfilling a distinct role within their relationship.

It's evident how much Eun Soo leans on Sun Woo, turning to him as her go-to confidant whenever she faces life's challenges. Whether it's coping with rejected lyrics or discovering her ex's cheating, Sun Woo is there, offering his support with a bottle of makgeolli in hand.

Conversely, Eun Soo consistently stands by Sun Woo, fiercely defending him in any circumstance. Their dynamic is one of mutual reliance and unwavering support. She finds solace in his presence while he gains confidence from her steadfast encouragement, making their bond all the more profound.

The slow burn yearning

Given Park Hyung Sik's portrayal of characters experiencing unrequited love in various roles, it's fair to say he has become adept at conveying longing through subtle gazes and poignant smiles. Although he initially embodies the role of the indifferent best friend in Eun Soo's company, as evidenced by their interaction during the opening scene when he assists her with profile pictures, his demeanor softens in her absence. Caught off guard, his gaze softens, and a wistful smile graces his lips as he steals glances at the photographs, hinting at the depth of his emotions.

There are moments of pain as well, such as when a flashback unveils his decision to forgo confessing his love to Eun Soo after her declaration that they should refrain from a romantic relationship with each other. The yearning is visible in his eyes as he grapples with this realization. Yet, he comprehends her sentiments, acknowledging her words: "If we don't want to ever break up, we have to remain friends forever."

Similarly, Eun Soo's obliviousness and tipsy rant to Sun Woo about not comprehending the pains of unreciprocated love, while ironic, is incredibly entertaining because the concept of hiding her feelings is utterly perplexing to Eun Soo, making the wait for their eventual lovers plot even more amusing.

The final move of being friends to being lovers

Songwriter Eun Soo and photographer Han Sun Woo, lifelong confidants, are beginning to acknowledge their mutual attraction after nearly two decades. Despite their deep bond since childhood, navigating adult feelings proves different. Sun Woo has always harbored romantic feelings for Eun Soo, while she has kept him in the friend zone.

When Eun Soo faces criticism about her writing lacking depth, she turns to Sun Woo for help with her writer's block. Sun Woo, aware of his role as her comfort zone, assists her willingly. However, as Eun Soo starts to realize their soulmate connection, she wonders if it's too late for them. Soundtrack #1 offers a laid-back viewing experience, with Park Hyung Sik shining as the caring and steady best friend. His portrayal of Sun Woo, attentive to Eun Soo's needs, makes him a keeper. Han So Hee, too, sets apart from her usual role, portraying the bubbly Eun Soo.

Bonus: The music and aesthetics are perfect!

With a title like Soundtrack #1, expectations might lean towards a subpar soundtrack, and this series does pleasantly surprise with its emphasis on music, enhancing the romantic ambiance. The blend of music and photography in this K-drama is a feast for both the eyes and ears. Seo Eun Soo's poetic compositions subtly reflect the moments of their evolving romance as the characters fall for each other.

Featuring singers like Super Junior's Kyuhyun, Davichi, Park Boram, Kim Jongkook, and others, the OST elevates the romance with a playlist of love ballads. Soundtrack #1 emerges as a romance-music drama that beautifully captures the journey of love between friends Sun Woo and Eun Soo.

