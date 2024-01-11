Doctor Slump: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye start ice-cream war on poster shoot; Watch playful chemistry

Doctor Slump is a much-anticipated K-drama which will be featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. Fans eagerly wait for the upcoming romantic comedy as the main on-screen couple of the series is raising expectations. The two actors will be reuniting 10 years after the successful release of The Heirs. This project would also mark Park Hyung Sik's return to the genre after 6 years.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye's irresistible chemistry off-screen

On January 11, JTBC released the behind-the-scenes poster shoot for their upcoming romantic comedy Doctor Slump featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The two actors show off their charms in the individual shoots of their character posters. During the shoot of the couple poster, the two got playful with each other as they posed around with colorful ice creams. The two can be seen laughing and having a good time together.

More details on Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST. The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul. Despite their differences, the two find solace and comfort with each other and slowly heal.

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more. Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

