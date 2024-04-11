Lee Dong Wook-Kim Hye Jun's A Shop for Killers becomes 2024’s highest-rated K-drama so far; top 10 list inside

In the first quarter of 2024, the Korean drama scene has seen a dynamic array of captivating narratives and stellar performances. Among the top 10 highest-rated K-dramas during this period, shows like Marry My Husband, Queen Of Tears, and Flex X Cop have captured audiences' hearts with their compelling storylines and impressive cast performances.

Top 10 highest rated K-dramas of 2024 from January to March

1. A Shop for Killers

A Shop for Killers, co-created, written, and directed by Lee Kwon, follows Jeong Ji An, portrayed by Kim Hye Jun, who finds herself pursued by skilled assassins after her uncle's untimely death. Her uncle, Jeong Ji Man, played by Lee Dong Wook, leaves behind a perilous legacy, prompting Ji An to delve into her past to uncover the secrets he imparted to her. As she navigates this dangerous world, Ji An must unravel the mysteries surrounding her family and confront the threats looming over her life. This action-packed series explores themes of inheritance, survival, and self-discovery against the backdrop of a suspenseful and thrilling narrative.

2. Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, adapted from Sung So Jak's work, is a compelling narrative of Kang Ji Won's (Park Min Young) journey to alter her destiny. Shin Yoo Dam's adept writing guides viewers through Ji Won's intricate quest for revenge and redemption, skillfully weaving themes of second chances and the complexities of love. Under the direction of Park Won Guk and Han Jin Seon, the series masterfully explores the consequences of manipulating time, portraying the nuances of human relationships and the weight of past decisions.

3. Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears intricately portrays the tumultuous journey of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo, a couple from vastly different backgrounds, navigating the complexities of marriage amidst familial and societal pressures. Park Ji Eun's compelling narrative delves into themes of love, loyalty, and identity, drawing viewers into a captivating storyline. With Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's nuanced performances at the helm, the series skillfully explores the dynamics of power, privilege, and personal growth within the context of their relationship.

4. Flex X Cop

Flex X Cop written by Kim Ba Da and directed by Kim Jae Hong offers a thrilling blend of romance and crime as it follows the unlikely partnership between Jin I Soo, a carefree chaebol turned detective, and Lee Gang Hyun, a seasoned detective in the violent crime department. Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun deliver compelling performances, bringing depth to their characters' evolving dynamic. Against the backdrop of criminal investigations, the series explores themes of identity, privilege, and justice, while also delving into the complexities of love and loyalty.

5. Pyramid Game

Pyramid Game, created by Lee Jae Gyun, and written by Choi Soo I, directed by Park So Yeon delves into the dark complexities of high school hierarchies and the consequences of popularity contests. Set in Baekyeon Girls' High School, the series follows Seong Su Ji, a transfer student who becomes embroiled in a sinister pyramid game that sparks school violence. Led by a stellar cast including Kim Ji Yeon, Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da In, Shin Seul Ki, and Kang Na Eon, the show explores themes of power, manipulation, and resilience in the face of adversity.

6. Knight Flower

Knight Flower, adapted from a webtoon of the same name, presents a tale set in Joseon-era Korea, following Jo Yeo Hwa, a widow leading a double life. Portrayed by Lee Hanee, Yeo Hwa navigates the intricacies of her noble family's expectations by day while secretly aiding those in need under the cover of night. Alongside Lee Jong Won as the intelligent military officer Park Soo Ho, Kim Sang Joong as Yeo Hwa's influential father-in-law, and Lee Ki Woo as Soo Ho's trusted older brother, the series intricately weaves together themes of duty, sacrifice, and redemption.

7. Wedding Impossible

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Wedding Impossible, directed by Kwon Young Il, offers a compelling blend of romance and drama, focusing on the complexities surrounding a proposed sham marriage between wealthy heir Lee Do Han and aspiring actress Na A Jeong. Jeon Jong Seo delivers a standout performance as A Jeong, whose acceptance of the faux union leads to unexpected twists and turns. Moon Sang Min shines as the ambitious Lee Ji Han, whose interference adds layers of tension to the narrative. Kim Do Wan impresses as Do Han, torn between his own secrets and familial expectations.

8. Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump presents a delightful blend of romance and comedy, focusing on the unexpected journey of hate turning into love between Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik). Written by Baek Seon Woo and directed by Oh Hyun Jong, the series navigates the lives of two former high school rivals who find themselves living together after facing career setbacks. Park Hyung Sik shines as the carefree yet talented Yeo Jeong Woo, while Park Shin Hye delivers a captivating performance as the hardworking Nam Ha Neul.

9. Captivating The King

Captivating The King, written by Kim Seon Deok and directed by Cho Nam Guk, unfolds a gripping tale of love and deception set against the backdrop of royal and political power struggles in Joseon. Jo Jung Suk delivers a compelling performance as Yi In, a vulnerable king surrounded by treachery and distrust. Shin Se Kyung captivates as Kang Hee Soo, a woman driven by revenge but unexpectedly ensnared by love. As their paths intertwine, secrets unravel and loyalties are tested, offering viewers a riveting exploration of intrigue and romance.

10. A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox written by Kim Da Min, directed by Lee Chang Hee presents a riveting narrative that delves into the complexities of morality and justice. Choi Woo Shik delivers a compelling portrayal of Lee Tang, an ordinary college student thrust into a moral quandary after accidentally murdering a serial killer. Son Suk Ku shines as Jang Nan Gam, the relentless detective determined to unravel the truth behind Lee Tang's actions. As Lee Tang grapples with his newfound ability to identify evildoers, the series explores themes of guilt, redemption, and the blurred lines between right and wrong.

