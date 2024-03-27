Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s relationship timeline

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are popular South Korean actors who have made a mark for themselves in the industry. Park Shin Hye is known for her roles in hit dramas like The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctor Slump and more. Choi Tae Joon has impressed fans with his roles in dramas like So I Married an Anti-Fan, Suspicious Partner and Missing 9. Here is a look at Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s love story.

The beginnings

Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye’s connection goes way back to 2012. Both made a cameo appearance in the drama The King Of Dramas. Interestingly, they played the role of a couple who get into a car accident. In the hilarious scene, Choi Tae Joon’s character spills his spit on Park Shim Hye’s character’s face unconsciously.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon reported to be dating

In May 2017, the two actors were rumored to be dating. Netizens claimed that they were in a relationship. They suspected that since both were attending the same university, something more might be between the two. Park Shin Hye was studying at Chung Ang University as a drama and cinema major and Tae Joon was attending as a theatre student.

In interviews, Park Shin Hye also confessed that if the right person comes around, she is willing to get married.

The couple confirm their relationship in 2018

In 2018, Park Shin She and Choi Tae Joon confirmed that they had been dating since late 2017. According to the reports, the couple mostly spent time at The Heirs’ actor’s place. They also made time from their busy schedules and went on lovely dates and sometimes also with their acquaintances. The report mentioned that Choi Tae Joon’s friends were also aware of the relationship.

In 2020, when Choi Tae Joon was fulfilling his military duties, Park Shin Hye mentioned that it was not on their agenda to make their relationship public but things just turned out that way. She also mentioned that it was nice and that they were going strong.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon announce that they were expecting and will be tying the knot

In November 2021, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon shared the happy news that they are preparing for a wedding and are expecting a baby. Park Shin Hye shared her feelings and expressed that Choi Tae Joon had been a constant source of support for a long time and is someone who embraced her shortcomings. The Suspicious Partner actor also stated that “She is like a savior to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad.”

The lovely couple finally get married and welcome their baby

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon held a private wedding with close friends and family in January 2022. Shortly after, in May 2022, the actor gave birth to their first son.

Doctor Slump marked Park Shin Hye's first project since marriage and pregnancy. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik reunited for this drama in 10 years. They had previously worked together in the hit series The Heirs. Park Shin Hye also shared her feelings about working after childbirth. She said that she has many happy moments these days. Elaborating she added that she doesn't think her mindset has changed and that she has the same mindset when acting. She added, "I feel the same way".

The couple mostly keeps their life private. Sometimes they mention their happy lives in interviews.

More about Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon

Park Shin Hye started her career early as a child actor in 2003 with the dramas Nonstop 4 and Stairway to Heaven. Her first appearance on the big screen was with the 2006 film Love Phobia. She is known for her roles in romance comedies. Every romance comedy that she has worked in has gained massive popularity globally. Some of her most popular works include The Heirs, Doctor Slump, Pinocchio, Doctors, and You’re Beautiful. Moreover, she is also a singer and a model. During her recent global fan meeting, she was praised for her amazing performance and dancing skills.

Much like Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon also started off his career as a child actor. He started off in 2001 with the drama Piano. Over the years he has starred in various hit films and dramas. Some of his hit dramas include So I Married an Anti-Fan, Suspicious Partner, The Undateables, Missing 9, The Flower in Prison and more. In recent years, he has made cameo appearances in Twenty Five, Twenty One, Island and Flex X Cop. He was also the host of Hello Counselor. The actor was also a part of We Got Married with Yoon Bomi of Apink in 2016.

