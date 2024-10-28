Dua Lipa says ‘would be fun to work with LE SSERAFIM’ ahead of South Korea concert; DEETS inside

Dua Lipa, the global popstar, is all set to perform in South Korea this year. When asked if she wanted to collaborate with any specific Korean artist, the artist revealed LE SSERAFIM’s name. The group's fans have been discussing the prospect, which has created a massive online discussion.

On October 28, 2024, the South Korean publication My Daily released the latest interview with Dua Lipa ahead of her performance in the country in December. She expressed her excitement about reuniting with her Korean fans, recalling the emotional impact of her first concert in Korea in 2018. She fondly remembered the passionate energy of the audience and was thrilled by the opportunity to perform once again in the same space with her Korean fans.

Furthermore, Dua Lipa was also asked if she wanted to collaborate with any Korean artists having already worked with BLACKPINK and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. She revealed that she had long been a fan of both BLACKPINK and Hwasa's music, saying, "I thought Kiss and Make Up was the perfect song for BLACKPINK, but it was truly a stroke of luck that they agreed to collaborate." She also went on to express interest in working with LE SSERAFIM, adding that it would be a fun experience, raising hopes for future collaborations.

Dua Lipa released her new album titled Radical Optimism on May 3, 2024, and was asked her her experiences while creating the record. She described it as a work that expresses the concept of embracing radical optimism, explaining that the idea of accepting all experiences and growing through them served as a major source of inspiration. She also noted that collaborating with Kevin Parker, Danny L Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Caroline Ailin helped her further solidify her distinct musical identity.

The artist hinted that she is preparing new songs from her latest album along with spectacular performances for her fans, promising to deliver unforgettable moments during her upcoming concert in Korea. Dua Lipa’s South Korea concert will take place on December 4, 2024, and December 5, 2024, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.