ENHYPEN, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more K-pop groups' Music Bank Madrid shows under jeopardy as KBS alleges Bernabeu stadium of unilateral cancellation

The excitement for the Music Bank Madrid concert, set for October 12, 2024, has been abruptly overshadowed by controversy. On September 19, KST, KBS issued a forceful statement (now deleted) accusing Real Madrid and the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium administration of unilaterally canceling the highly anticipated event. The concert, which was to feature a star-studded lineup including ENHYPEN, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, and more, was abruptly scrapped due to a blanket cancellation of all events at the stadium until March 2025.

According to KBS, the cancellation was announced on September 13, with Real Madrid citing “noise complaints from local residents” as the reason. However, the decision was reportedly made without any prior notification to KBS, local organizers Sonde3, KOREAN POWER, A.I.E, or the K-pop artists themselves. This sudden move left fans and organizers blindsided and scrambling for answers.

KBS’ statement criticized Real Madrid for their lack of communication and accountability, expressing deep frustration over the unexpected turn of events. The network highlighted that despite the six days since the initial announcement, no official explanation or apology has been provided. This silence, KBS argues, is not only unfair to the thousands of fans who were eagerly awaiting the concert but also damaging to the Music Bank brand, which has built its reputation over 15 years of global events.

The statement also voiced concerns about the significant impact on the K-pop artists who had meticulously prepared for the concert. The cancellation would not only disappoint fans but also disrupt the schedules and plans of the eight K-pop groups involved, who were traveling from Korea to Madrid for the event.

In response, KBS has issued three demands to Real Madrid: an official apology to fans and artists, compensation for the financial and ethical losses incurred, and a collaborative effort to reschedule the concert. The network has expressed willingness to negotiate with local authorities to address noise concerns and find a compromise that would allow the concert to proceed.

K-pop fans, who had eagerly purchased tickets to see their favorite artists perform live, have reacted with outrage. An online petition on change.org has quickly amassed over 11,000 signatures, reflecting the widespread disappointment and frustration felt by the global fanbase.

As negotiations continue, KBS and the Music Bank production team remain hopeful for a resolution that will allow the concert to be rescheduled, ensuring that fans and artists alike can experience the unforgettable performance they had been eagerly anticipating.

