ENHYPEN, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, and more to perform for special Music Bank in Madrid

On July 5, Music Bank unveiled an exciting lineup of performers for its upcoming special Music Bank in Madrid. Set to take place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, on October 12, 2024, the concert will feature a stellar cast including ENHYPEN, aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, NMIXX, KISS OF LIFE, MAMAMOO+, and P1Harmony.

Fans can look forward to dynamic performances from these popular K-pop acts in one of Europe's most iconic venues. Pre-sale tickets for the event will commence on July 15 at 12 p.m. CEST, followed by general ticket sales starting on July 17 at 12 p.m. CEST.

Music Bank in Madrid promises to be a must-attend event for K-pop enthusiasts, flaunting a diverse lineup of talent against the backdrop of Madrid's vibrant and energetic cultural scene.

More details about latest activities of Music Bank in Madrid’s performers’ lineup

ENHYPEN, known for their dynamic performances and formed through the survival show I-LAND, continues to thrill fans with their upcoming second studio album, Romance: Untold. Meanwhile, aespa, the innovative girl group from SM Entertainment, has been making waves with their boundary-pushing concepts and recently released their highly anticipated first studio album, Armageddon.

Similarly, BOYNEXTDOOR, under KOZ Entertainment, has been gaining attention with their First Love trilogy and is set to debut in Japan with the single Good Day. Moreover, RIIZE, another rookie group from SM Entertainment, has been making rapid strides since their debut, culminating in the release of their EP Riizing. With additional acts like KISS OF LIFE, MAMAMOO+, and P1Harmony rounding out the lineup, Music Bank in Madrid promises an unforgettable experience at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on October 12, 2024.