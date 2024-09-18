4 years to ENHYPEN's formation: Mapping septet's remarkable journey from I-LAND trainees to part of global K-pop boy group

ENHYPEN, one of the most globally recognized 4th gen K-pop boy groups today, is a symbol of perseverance, passion, and the pursuit of dreams. Their formation is a remarkable tale that began in 2020 through the reality survival show I-LAND, where seven boys were plucked from 23 hopeful trainees and sculpted into a team destined to be.

The genesis: I-LAND’s global stage

In 2020, I-LAND, a joint project by CJ ENM and Big Hit Entertainment (now known as HYBE Corporation) launched as a reality survival program where talented trainees vied for a spot in a brand-new boy group. The show was designed to push the trainees to their limits, assessing not only their singing and dancing abilities but their teamwork, leadership, and determination. It created an intense, high-stakes environment that tested their physical stamina and mental resilience.

I-LAND wasn’t just a showcase of talent; it was a journey through the dreams, struggles, and growth of young individuals striving to make their mark on the K-pop world. From a pool of 23 initial trainees, only the most exceptional would survive the rigorous competition, judged by mentors and their peers, as well as through public voting. The seven trainees who would ultimately form ENHYPEN were individuals whose charisma, hard work, and potential made them stand out from the very start.

Advertisement

Journey of the 7 ENHYPEN members

ENHYPEN, whose name reflects the idea of connection and discovery, was formed with seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. Each member brought a unique element to the group, and their personal stories made their collective journey all the more compelling.

Heeseung: The veteran trainee

Among the members, Heeseung stood out as the veteran. He had been training under Big Hit Entertainment for nearly four years before joining I-LAND. His experience gave him an edge, but it also added pressure.

As one of the older trainees, he often assumed the role of a leader, guiding others through complex choreography and vocal techniques. His powerful stage presence and smooth vocals were immediately apparent, earning him recognition as one of the frontrunners throughout the show.

Jay: The firebrand

Jay, the Korean-American trainee, quickly became known for his intense passion and determination. He exuded confidence on stage, and his unwavering drive to succeed became a defining trait.

Advertisement

However, his journey wasn’t without hardship. He faced emotional struggles, grappling with moments of self-doubt. Yet, it was this vulnerability, combined with his relentless ambition, that won the hearts of fans and judges alike.

Jake: The bright dreamer

Australian-born Jake was relatively new to the world of K-pop, having trained for only nine months before joining I-LAND. His fresh perspective and positive attitude made him a fan favorite.

Jake's rapid improvement over the course of the show was nothing short of remarkable. His natural talent and dedication to mastering the intricacies of K-pop performance made him an essential member of the final lineup.

Sunghoon: From ice to fire

Sunghoon had an unconventional start to his K-pop journey, he was a professional figure skater before transitioning to music. His discipline from years of competitive skating carried over to I-LAND, where his sharp dancing and cool stage demeanor earned him respect.

Advertisement

His elegance on stage, paired with his calm and collected persona off-stage, gave ENHYPEN a distinct flavor.

Sunoo: The charismatic performer

Sunoo’s charm was undeniable from the moment he stepped into the I-LAND complex. Known for his infectious smile and expressive performances, Sunoo captivated audiences and judges alike.

His vocals were often praised for their emotive quality, and his versatility allowed him to adapt to various challenges with ease. Despite facing health concerns during the show, his resilience and ability to deliver captivating performances solidified his place in ENHYPEN.

Jungwon: The steadfast leader

Jungwon, who would later become ENHYPEN’s leader, was one of the youngest contestants, but his maturity far surpassed his age. His calm demeanor, combined with his precise dance skills and steady vocals, made him a strong contender throughout I-LAND.

His leadership skills were tested multiple times, and he rose to the occasion, eventually earning the trust of his fellow members and fans as a reliable and focused leader.

Ni-ki: The dancing prodigy

Ni-ki, the youngest member and the only Japanese member of the group, was a dance prodigy. His fluid, powerful dance moves quickly set him apart, and his ability to learn choreography at lightning speed was frequently highlighted.

Advertisement

Despite the language barrier and being away from his family in Japan, Ni-ki’s growth was exponential, both as a dancer and an all-around performer.

The Birth of ENHYPEN

On September 18, 2020, the final episode of I-LAND aired, announcing ENHYPEN’s official lineup. The culmination of weeks of grueling challenges, emotional highs and lows, and unwavering dedication led to the formation of this seven-member group.

As ENHYPEN continues to evolve, their story remains an inspiration, one that proves that dreams, no matter how ambitious, can be realized through unwavering dedication and the power of unity. The septet’s journey from I-LAND to the world stage is just the beginning of a legacy that promises to be extraordinary.

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN's webtoon DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR confirms anime adaption; details on release date, cast and more awaited