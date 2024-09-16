BOYNEXTDOOR breaks personal record with 19.99 as first-week sales soar to 759K, Nice Guy tops charts

BOYNEXTDOOR has achieved a remarkable milestone with their latest mini album, 19.99, solidifying their status as one of the most exciting rookie groups in the K-pop landscape. Released on September 9, the EP has already surpassed expectations, setting a new personal sales record for the group.

On the day of its release, 19.99 made an impressive debut by selling over 600,000 copies, swiftly breaking BOYNEXTDOOR’s previous first-week sales record of 531,911 copies set by their last mini album, HOW?. The excitement didn't stop there, by the end of the first week (September 9 to 15), 19.99 had amassed a staggering total of 759,156 copies sold. This remarkable figure represents a 43 percent increase from the sales achieved by HOW? earlier this year, showing the group's growing popularity and the strong reception of their latest release.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s success of 19.99 is not limited to album sales. The mini album has dominated Japan’s Line Music daily albums chart for the past five days, affirming its international appeal. The title track, Nice Guy, has also soared on charts, reaching No. 1 on Line Music’s daily songs chart this past week. The track's catchy and flirtatious vibe has clearly resonated with fans, contributing to its impressive chart performance.

In addition to its achievements on Line Music, Nice Guy has made a significant impact on Melon’s Top 100 chart. Shortly after its release, it achieved BOYNEXTDOOR’s highest ranking yet and continues to hold a steady position on the chart, reflecting the song's enduring popularity.

Watch the music video for Nice Guy here;

Other than Nice Guy, 19.99 includes 6 other tracks namely, Dangerous (the pre-release single), Gonna Be a Rock, Skit, 20, Call Me and Nice Guy (English Version). The impressive performance of 19.99 and Nice Guy highlights BOYNEXTDOOR’s rapidly rising popularity in the K-pop market and their ability to connect with a global audience. As the group comprising six members namely; Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak, continues to to grow, their fans can look forward to even more exciting projects and successes in the future.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BOYNEXTDOOR blend retro and GenZ vibes, takes fans on a flirty ride in new comeback music video for Nice Guy; WATCH