EXCLUSIVE: K-pop girl group CSR on being called GFRIEND’s successors, inspiration from Girls’ Generation, more

K-pop girl group CSR or ‘첫사랑’ standing for ‘first love’ in Korean debuted on July 27, 2022 with the mini album Sequence: 7272. The 7 member group under POPMUSIC and RBW Entertainment Japan comprises girls all of the same age. Being born in 2005, Sua, Sihyeon, Yuna, Seoyeon, Duna, Geumhee, and Yeham, are presenting a unique concept and a theme that is very nostalgic for K-pop fans, reminding them of old school Korean music.

About CSR or 첫사랑

Offering a fresh perspective on the girl crush concept which has time and again taken the K-pop industry by storm, CSR has been breezing through with vibrant releases. Led by member Sua who was the first to join the group, CSR is hoping to make an overseas performance this year. During an exclusive conversation, the girl group dished on their second comeback with mini-album ‘DELIGHT’, its title track ‘빛을 따라서(Shining Bright)’, and plans for 2023.

CSR Interview

Please shed some light on the concept of your group.

SEOYEON: CSR would like to become a group that people remember for a long time! The phrase "first love" (which is the literal translation of CSR's name in Korean) defines something that people remember for a very long time, but first love is different for different people. We also hope to show fans and the public various aspects of first love!

Also, since all of our members were born in 2005 and are the same age, our albums are based on themes that are appropriate for our age. Therefore, we are proud that the stories and concepts that only our group can show are different every year, making it fun to listen and watch Haha

What is the theme of this album? How does ‘Shining Bright’ fit into it?

SUA: 2nd mini album "DELIGHT" is our first journey in search of light that we first saw at the end of our previous era. This album contains our wish that we will not forget that we ourselves shine by simply existing, no matter what environment or situation we are in.

Especially, the title track "Shining Bright" is a song that delivers bright energy and encouragement to everyone who will join us on our journey of light. It is a song that shows the bright emotions unique to CSR by alternating between a minimal and symphonic composition based on a pop-rock sound.

The message that the title track conveys is "I am the one who radiates light on my own". I would like to share this message with my members and anyone who will walk with us. We would like to sincerely show that we hold on to values that will not change under any external circumstances.

The ‘Shining Bright’ music video has a lot of lovely animation. Can you share your feelings on when you first saw the final version? Was it like what you expected or different?

SIHYEON: During the filming, we shot a lot of scenes using the green screen or chroma keys, so I was very curious about how those scenes would be edited. But the CG work turned out to be even more diverse and beautiful than I expected. It blended so well with us and the atmosphere of the song, that when I saw the completed music video for the first time, I felt a little emotional.

A lot of people like your music because it is reminiscent of the old K-pop style. What is your take on this?

YEHAM: Some people have told us that we bring back memories of old-school K-pop since our debut, and many have called us "pure idols"! CSR members and I are so grateful for these comments. We're trying to add our own bright energy to the innocent mood and create a new concept for first love. We've already released three albums and it's great to see that the people are starting to feel the charm of our fresh take on first love!

You have previously mentioned that you consider Girls’ Generation to be your role model. What is it that you take inspiration from them?

YUNA: I think all the senior members of Girls' Generation continue to receive a lot of love from the public and fans and are really cool senior artists who lead the K-pop idols. And the senior members show a lot of close and good relationships with each other. I think this is also something we want to emulate and learn from. Since we were trainees, we have practised Girls' Generation's song "힘 내! (Way To Go)" for a long time. "힘 내! (Way To Go)" is a song that makes you feel so much better just by listening to it or watching it on stage! We will also work hard to become a group that can give strength and positive energy to many people like Girls' Generation.

Since CSR is famous for having all members of the same age, how did you decide who should be the leader of the group? Were they any more candidates?

GEUMHEE: SUA had the longest trainee period among our members, and she was the first member of our group! There was no other candidate. SUA, who had been leading us since her trainee days, became our leader!

Within nine months of your debut, this is already your second comeback. What have you learned from the first two releases that helped you this time around?

DUNA: I think after completing two promotions last year I noticed what aspects I was lacking in and what I was good at while preparing for this album. So for this comeback, I made an effort to fill in the areas I was lacking and emphasize the parts that I'm good at.

You successfully earned your first music show win back in December ‘22. Can you recall your feelings about receiving the trophy?

SUA: When we won first place approximately 100 days after our debut, I thought it was just luck. Honestly, we were really surprised, but it was something we were very grateful for. We made a promise to work even harder and prepare better albums to become a group that wins more first-place awards. I remember hugging the members in the waiting room after the announcement. I think I wanted to embrace the members who went through hardships with me. Later on, the members told me that they were touched when I hugged them.

You have previously spoken about wanting to live up to the nickname of being the successors of GFRIEND given to you by netizens. GFRIEND is known for their in-synch dance, is that something you place a lot of importance on? What does your practice schedule look like?

GEUMHEE: Yes, we also try hard for our choreography to be in sync! First, we organize the movements based on the rhythm of our vocals, and then we practice together with the members to synchronize the movements. We keep practising the choreography until we get the right feeling and match the formation properly.

Years down the line, what do you want CSR to be remembered for?

YUNA: Personally, I want us to become a group that can make people laugh and feel at ease even during difficult times.

Would you be willing to come to India and perform someday?

SIHYEON: Of course! If given the opportunity, we would love to go to India to perform in front of our beloved fans and the Indian public who show us so much love! We will continue to work hard in the future so that we can make that day possible. Please continue to show CSR your support and love. We really want to see our Indian fans!!

What is the best way to become a MAEUM? What is your message to them?

SUA: To become our fans, all you need to do is watch our stage just three times! You'll be hooked before you even know it!! Haha And thank you to our lovely fans for always supporting us and creating more memories together in the future!! We love you.

