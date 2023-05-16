EXCLUSIVE: Indian K-pop idol Aria talks international popularity, BTS connection, music show fan cam troubles

Gauthami, a 20-year-old singer, rapper, actress, and dancer from Kerala, India who has found a home in South Korea for her exceptional talents, is a beauty in and out. It is impossible not to be blinded by her. Now, called ‘Aria’, a name she sought for herself, the young star is no newcomer to the industry. She has the passion of a K-pop rookie and the charms of an experienced individual in the entertainment industry. During an exclusive conversation with us, she was vibrant as ever, delving into her history and her introduction to the world of K-pop. Now, a globally loved star, Aria is the maknae of girl group X:IN which is hitting big right from their debut.

About Aria

Born in Kerala, India, Aria learned of K-pop through the South Korean sensation BTS after watching a music video of the septet. She followed it up with curiosity about the new genre of music she so got introduced to, eventually becoming the star herself. What seems like a pipe dream for many, Aria made her reality. And while the debate about if she’s the second or the first Indian K-pop idol to debut continues to keep a certain part of netizens occupied, the rapper herself wants people to stop trying to create issues between two hardworking individuals manifesting their dreams. Giving more importance to her efforts rather than the tag she is being pinned under, Aria is currently enjoying a fan following from all around the world, especially in her homeland India, and China where her beauty earned a hot response. With X:IN, the quintet comprising Roa, Chi.U, E.Sha, Nova, and herself, Aria released a pre-debut single called 'Who Am I' on March 12, 2023. Making her official debut with the girl group X:IN, on April 11, 2023, their first album KEEPING THE FIRE was shared with the world.

Aria Interview

During our chat with Aria on a busy day filled with practice for an ‘upcoming event’ as she says, Aria looks her absolute best, ready to tell her story to the world and the readers of Pinkvilla. Her Korean skills seem honed with practice and the young girl appears as a confident achiever in the K-pop industry which produces globally acclaimed talents. Right now, she’s the 14-year-old who saw a K-pop music video and dared to dream, at the same time she’s also the trainee who successfully performed on her 20th birthday and soon after officially debuted.

Check out the full interview below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Holland on Number Boy, hate crime experience, supporting ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Jiwoong