Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun surpasses Oscar winner Parasite's box office numbers

Exhuma is a horror occult film starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun. The film was released on February 22 and since has set several records. On March 24, the film surpassed 10 million moviegoers within 32 days of its release. It became the first 2024 South Korean film to reach the 10 million mark. Moreover, Exhuma also broke Parasite's record in terms of box office revenue and number of viewers.

Exhuma surpasses Parasite's box office numbers

On March 27, the Korean Film Council announced that Exhuma's box office numbers topped Parasite's in terms of total admissions and total gross. This marks a big achievement for the film as Parasite is a globally known film and even took home several awards including the Oscars. Additionally, Exhuma also took the crown of the first horror occult movie to garner more than 10 million moviegoers. It is the 23rd South Korean to have achieved this. The cast and crew came together to celebrate the 10 million mark. See the pictures below.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki was released in the theatres in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon, and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns.

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evil is let loose.

