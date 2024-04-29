Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi wasn't only a show but an emotion! With Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi Bose and Shaheer Sheikh as Dev Dixit, how can we put into words the magic they created? Reminiscing about her Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi days, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a long note. On April 29, expressing her strong nostalgic feelings, Erica posted a photo that showed her standing in front of a building.

Erica Fernandes keeps giving a peek into her life through her social media posts, and this time, her recent post has given us major nostalgia about Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Erica Fernandes recalls stepping into the shoes of Sonakshi Bose for the first time

Today, on April 29, Erica Fernandes shared a sweet picture with her social media family that showed her posing confidently in front of a bungalow. Stating its significance, the actress mentioned that the place holds a special place in her heart as she shot the promo for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Her caption read, "Standing in front of this villa in Bombay on my last visit while shooting brought a flood of memories rushing back to me. It was a moment too intimate to share publicly, yet too significant to keep entirely to myself after realising how you guys are the ones who truly understand and value my journey as much as you appreciate and value my time for you. So, I find myself here, sharing it with you all."

Have a look at the post here:

She further added, "I couldn’t help but reminisce about the beginning of my journey in the TV industry. This very place holds a special significance as it’s where I shot the promo for Kuch Rang, where I first stepped into the shoes of Sonakshi Bose. It’s a deeply nostalgic feeling, and I’m sure many of you can relate as you recall those early promo memories."

Expressing more about her emotions, the Love Adhura actress mentioned some of her dialogues from the show that reminded her of how far she has come. In the note, she called her journey 'incredible' and extended gratitude to the people who tirelessly supported her.

For the unversed, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi aired on Sony TV and grabbed much of the attention of the audience.

