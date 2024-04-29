Bharti Singh is counted among the most loved comedians in India. She makes it a point to remain in touch with her fans through vlogs. Recently, the actress dropped a video that gave a glimpse into her upcoming meetup with chef Ranveer Brar. Ranveer, who came on Bharti’s podcast, brought along a yummy dish he made especially for Bharti.

Bharti Singh thrilled to host Ranveer Brar

The new vlog shared by Bharti Singh begins with the comedian informing her viewers that the celebrity chef is coming to her podcast and he has asked them not to worry about food as he will be bringing it along.

Bharti then takes a funny jibe at her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for the kind of breakfast he is having. She also pokes fun at her house helps. Moving on, the Khiladi 786 actress is heard heaping praises on Ranveer for his generosity and warmth. She shows a sneak peek into the delicacy that the Masterchef India judge is preparing for her.

As the frame changes, Bharti Singh is seen getting ready to welcome Ranveer Brar. As he arrives, she shows a glimpse of a mouth-watering mutton dish that Ranveer got for her. He surprised Bharti by revealing the name of the delicacy. The chef stated, "Humne iska naam rakha hai Amritsari Bharti Mutton Curry (We have named it Amritsari Bharti Mutton Curry)."

Towards the end of the video, Haarsh is seen lauding Ranveer Brar for the special dish he brought for them to relish. He also said that even a woman cannot make such tasty food.

Take a look at some of the clicks from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh kicked off her career with the stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Her act as Lalli on the show made her a household name. The comedian ended up being the second runner-up on the reality show.

Bharti went on to showcase her talent in various other hit shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022. The two recently came up with a music album titled Lofi Love. They appeared as guests in the song, the lyrics of which are written by Haarsh.

