Exhuma with Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun becomes first 2024 South Korean film to surpass 4 million moviegoers

Exhuma is a horror film starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and more. The film has received critical acclaim and also is being loved by the masses as they flock to the theatres to watch it on the big screen. The film which is based on the practice of occult has been garnering a lot of attention for its unconventional plot and star cast. It was also invited to take part in the renowned Berlin International Film Festival 2024. Here are the details.

Exhuma becomes first 2024 film to surpass 4 million viewers

Exhuma featuring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki premiered on February 22 in South Korean theatres. Since its release, the film has topped the box office for eight days consecutively. On March 1, the Korean Film Council announced that Exhuma surpassed 3 million viewers within two days and has already 4 million viewers. This makes Exhuma the first 2024 South Korean film to achieve this feat. The previous record was held by 12.12: The Day which had reached this milestone in twelve days.

More about Exhuma

Exhuma starring Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Jeon Jin Ki will be released in the theatres in February. The project has been directed and written by Jang Jae Hyun who has also previously created Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests, 12th Assistant Deacon, and more. He is also directing the Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been starrer The Nuns.

Exhuma tells the story of a family who suffers from paranormal activities and hence calls upon two shamans. They sense dark shadows that have attached themselves to the family. To get rid of it, they reach a gravesite in a small village. Once they dig up the grave, all evils are let loose.

