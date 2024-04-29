World Dance Day, also known as International Dance Day, is a global event honoring dance as an art form and advancing dance in all its forms as a universal ideal. In addition, the day seeks to transcend all boundaries—political, cultural, and ethnic—in the dance world.

The International Theatre Institute (ITI), a crucial UNESCO partner in the performing arts, created International Dance Day as a worldwide homage to the art of dance. It is observed on April 29 as International Dance Day every year.

International Dance Day: Origin, and Significance

History

This day was first established in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), in partnership with UNESCO Performing Arts, to honor the beauty and diversity of dance and to acknowledge its capacity to bridge cultural divides and unite people.

It also celebrates the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the father of modern ballet. Since then, it evolved into an international festival that is hosted by dance communities, schools, companies, and organizations all around the world. Shows, workshops, dance festivals, talks, and other activities that support the understanding of dance as an art form and its cultural significance are typically featured at these events.

Significance

The International Dance Council has not yet revealed the theme for International Dance Day in 2024. But as an inspiring celebration of the universal language of dance, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) presents a unique message from a renowned choreographer or dancer each year. This year's message for 2024 comes from famous Argentine-British ballet dancer Marianela Nunez.

Marianela emphasizes the value of conserving and paying tribute to dance's past as well as the accomplishments of choreographers, artists, and masters. She also urges everyone to make a commitment to honoring and resurrecting the history of individuals who have influenced the dance world, highlighting the necessity of recognizing our traditions and roots as the cornerstone for the art's continued development.

Worldwide celebrations of World Dance Day provide a platform to highlight the variety of dance styles and to push for their accessibility and inclusivity. This is also an opportunity to emphasize the value of dancing in our lives and the positive effects it may have on both physical and mental health.

