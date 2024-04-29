'Great To Be Shown Around By Astronauts': Mick Jagger Shares Glimpses From His Visit To NASA Headquarters

People are excited to watch the legends live once again as The Rolling Stones have set afoot for their tour. However, the frontman seemed to be busy counting stars and calling the space shuttle, She’s A Rainbow.

Read on to learn, how Mick Jagger's experience was while being surrounded by the astronauts at NASA.

Mick Jagger visits NASA headquarters

While The Rolling Stones were prepping themselves and getting their trucks loaded with their expensive and heavy equipment, the iconic frontman Mick Jagger gave a visit to the NASA headquarters.

Visiting the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, the Can’t You Hear Me Knocking singer also shared the memories and moments with his beloved fans.

As amazed as his fans were to see him exploring the infinite corners of space and getting involved in the talks of the interstellar journey, even the ones at NASA, who welcomed him, could not believe that they were paid a visit by one of the greatest rockstars on earth and probably in the universe.

In his Instagram post, the singer could be seen accompanied by several members of NASA, while having an atypical line welcoming the legend.

“Welcome to Mission Control,” the screen behind him read at NASA.

Talking about his tour to the unseen spaces, the Jumpin’ Jack Flash singer thanked NASA in his post, while stating, it’s “great to be shown around by astronauts Josh Cassada, Bob Hines, and Jessica Meir.”

The series of pictures even includes snaps of him inside a spacecraft simulator, while also experiencing the VR’s virtual moon.

About The Rolling Stones tour

The Rolling Stones is once again set to break records and have their fans awestruck with all the talents they have got.

Along with Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger has already hit the road making the Sweet Sounds of Heaven.

The Hackney Diamonds Tour that began on April 28 is sponsored by AARP. The first stop these legends will make is at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

This tour will also include performances at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, which is scheduled to be on May 2, further heading to Las Vegas, Seattle, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Denver, as well as Chicago, Vancouver, and even Los Angeles.

Their final performance will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on July 17.

The tour is named after their latest album, released on October 20, 2023. The album is the first to have been launched after the death of their drummer Charlie Watts and is also the one that brought forth their new and original music since A Bigger Bang, released in 2005.

