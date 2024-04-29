Aavesham box office collection: Fahadh Faasil starrer Tops Rs. 125 Crore Worldwide after 3rd Weekend

Aavesham looks good to reach the Rs. 80 crore mark in Kerala and then some more depending on how long it can sustain the holds.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Apr 29, 2024  |  03:12 PM IST |  246
Aavesham,
Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham (image courtesy of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment)

Aavesham continued its strong performance in its third weekend, raking in Rs. 13 crore approx at the Indian box office. This represents a mere 23 per cent drop from the previous week, bringing its total box office earnings to Rs. 78.75 crore approx. The film is on track to cross the coveted century mark in India in the upcoming weeks.

Internationally, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has grossed Rs. 48 crore (USD 5.75 million), adding up to a worldwide gross of Rs. 127 crore approx. Last week, it became the seventh Malayalam film to join the Rs. 100 crore club worldwide and is expected to surpass Rs. 150 crore next week.

The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 36 crore (8 days)
Week Two - Rs. 30 crore

3rd Friday - Rs. 4 crore
3rd Saturday - Rs. 4.25 crore
3rd Sunday - Rs. 4.50 crore

Total - Rs. 78.75 crore

Aavesham has collected Rs. 59.50 crore in Kerala so far, with Rs. 9 crore plus coming from the third weekend. The film looks good to reach the Rs. 80 crore mark in the state and then some more depending on how long it can sustain the holds. To date, only one film has grossed over Rs. 80 crore in the state, the current record holder, 2018, which grossed Rs. 89 crore last year.

Elsewhere, the film is set to gross Rs. 10 crore plus in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with Rs. 9 crore and Rs. 7.75 crore thus far.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Aavesham is as follows:

Area Gross
Kerala Rs. 59.50 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 9.00 Cr. 
Tamil Nadu Rs. 7.50 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 2.75 Cr. 
   
INDIA Rs. 78.75 Cr. 
   
Middle East USD 3,825,000 
North America USD 700,000 
Oceania USD 275,000 
United Kingdom USD 600,000 
Rest of World USD 350,000 
   
OVERSEAS USD 5,750,000 
(Rs. 48.00 Cr.) 
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 126.75 Cr. 

